NEENAH, Wis., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDI Products, LLC has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for falls prevention products and restraints with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Posey patient safety solutions.

TIDI Products, LLC Awarded Patient Safety Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Posey, a TIDI Products brand, covers a full continuum of falls prevention products, restraints and restraint alternatives, and patient safety solutions, including alarms and sensors, limb holders, mitts, and gait belts.

"We're excited to be able to provide a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and reliable solutions through this new agreement, especially during a time when more patients are entering facilities," says Bob Glover, Health Systems Senior Director at TIDI Products.

TIDI® will also offer Premier members unique value-added initiatives to ensure proper use of Posey products and partner together in preventing patient falls and monitoring results.

"At TIDI, our mission is simple. 'Support caregivers. Protect patients,'" states Dave Testa, TIDI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "Under this new Premier contract, we'll be able to continue our commitment to that mission."

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

TIDI Products provides forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals – solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey®, C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, AquaGuard®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

