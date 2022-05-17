AGENCY 21 ACQUIRES NYC-BASED ART MARKET MERGES + REBRANDS AS A21

The Miami-based marketing and event agency has merged with NYC-based creative events firm, transforming into a fully rounded lifestyle branding agency

MIAMI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A21, formerly known as Agency 21, a national leader in culinary event and festival production, is thrilled to announce their acquisition of Art Market Productions, a New York-based creative events firm that designs, builds, promotes, and produces important cultural experiences worldwide. The merge is A21's latest step to build on their continued success and expand and diversify beyond their culinary expertise, transforming into a fully rounded lifestyle branding agency.

A21 New Logo (PRNewswire)

Known for nationally acclaimed events like Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Cochon555's Heritage Fire Tour, and Whiskies of the World, A21 will widen their global events business, adding a plethora of popular art fairs into their portfolio including Art Market San Francisco, Art on Paper New York City, Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show, and many more. This provides an opportunity to bring an extensive network of resources for existing partners, while providing guidance and leadership in the US market for a rapidly expanding event agency.

"With culinary under our belt and dabbling with one-off clients in fashion and sports, we felt it was time to enter into other verticals such as art so we can be even more of that one-stop shop. With the new merger and expansion, we now have our own in-house production and experiential arm, enabling us to ideate and build our sponsor activations all under one roof as opposed to outsourcing these services," says Brett Friedman, Partner & CEO of A21. "We could not be more excited about this next step in A21's evolution and for all the opportunities this will open up for our team and our loyal following of festival-goers."

With offices in Miami and New York alongside satellite teams in Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta, A21 has amassed a remarkable portfolio of clients and events from coast to coast in 27 markets. Since its establishment 16 years ag, A21 has become a fully integrated marketing company made for the fast-paced and challenging 21st century.

To accompany this merge, A21 will debut with new branding, celebrating the agency's evolution after 16 successful years.

ABOUT A21:

A21 is a dynamic, full-service event and marketing agency, specializing in event production and management, corporate sales and fulfillment, brand activations, and experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency is headquartered in Miami with representation in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas. A21's portfolio includes nationally recognized culinary events and festivals across the country ranging from Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach & New York Wine & Food Festivals, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Cochon555's Heritage Fire Tour, Nirvana Food & Wine Festival, Whiskies of the World Tour and more.

