CASE WORKS, LLC APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND STRATEGIC EXPANSION

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Works, LLC , a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support solutions, today announced the appointment of Kim Anderson as CEO and Board Member. Anderson, a broadly successful operating executive with an extensive track record growing early stage fintech and specialty finance firms, will immediately assume full operating oversight and responsibility. Susan Barfield, Founder, will remain Board Chair and focus on wide-ranging strategic opportunities for the firm.

"I am truly excited about adding Kim Anderson's leadership and guidance to the organization at this pivotal time in our growth" said Susan Barfield, Founder and Board Chair. "Case Works has become the nationally recognized provider of high-quality case development services for mass tort and personal injury law firms. In addition to his experience driving growth for early-stage firms, Kim's background with private equity and the institutional investment community is a significant asset as we accelerate our expansion."

Said Anderson, "It's an honor to join Case Works at this stage of the company's growth and development. As part of the $9B US market for alternative legal services, Case Works is uniquely positioned to compete and serve enormous new market share. The people, technology and expertise of Case Works uniquely enable the company to aggressively expand its service offerings to existing clients, and new markets."

Anderson's leadership experience includes prior operating executive assignments for Vector Capital, C9 Partners, Equifax, Deluxe Corp and FIS. He was most recently CEO for Longitude Partners, Inc and continues as an advisor to a number of private equity firms and other investors.

Case Works' proprietary technology and case development processes quickly deliver highly accurate, fully developed cases enabling law firms to file more cases and secure larger recoveries on behalf of their clients. The company's nationally distributed case development specialists, case managers, and licensed healthcare professionals manage more than 100,000 contacts each month. From plaintiff onboarding and welcome calls to plaintiff form creation and medical record retrieval and review, Case Works' comprehensive, end-to-end client management ensure clients remain engaged and their law firm fully prepared to pursue the optimal compensation on their behalf.

About Case Works, LLC – Founded in 2015, Case Works, LLC delivers technology-enabled litigation support solutions to law firms nationwide, increasing the speed, accuracy and quality of case development resulting in more filed cases and larger recoveries for mass tort and personal injury plaintiffs. Clients experience major improvements in communication, customer service and case compensability at lower overall cost than in-house support. Privately held, Case Works, LLC partners closely with litigation finance firms to ensure the quality of mass tort and personal injury asset collateral throughout the litigation lifecycle.

