Crate & Barrel Launches CrateKitchen To Provide Inspiration For The Modern Kitchen and Table

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel opens a new culinary destination, CrateKitchen, to inspire cooking and entertaining for the modern kitchen and table. Located at the brand's headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, CrateKitchen will open its doors to customers and a diverse range of influencers and chefs through virtual gatherings, styling sessions, product demos and a shoppable kitchen tour curated to support the ways people use their kitchens.

"The kitchen has become the center of our homes and CrateKitchen celebrates the versatility of how our customers use their space," said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to take a virtual seat at our table to meet the people that stop by to cook, create recipes, make drinks, and share ideas for setting the table and hosting gatherings."

CrateKitchen sets an inviting atmosphere with the thoughtful design that customers know and love from Crate & Barrel and the warmth of a home kitchen. The sleek white quartz countertops are eco-friendly, with GREENGUARD and NSF certifications, waterfalling to the floor over natural wood panels and serving as a durable backsplash and accent wall. White oak cabinetry, finished with a natural matte seal to keep the inherently soft texture, surrounds the space along with matching wide plank oak floors.

The versatility of the design is the perfect backdrop to showcase diverse creators as they put the brand's Kitchen by Crate kitchenware products and popular partners like Caraway, Greenpan and Le Creuset to good use. Crate & Barrel employees will also enjoy a chance to celebrate milestones and team events with one another in the bright and airy spot.

Beyond new products and recipes, Crate & Barrel customers can expect to learn decorating hacks and inspiring entertaining tips from creators like plant-based cook and host Sophia Roe, The Apartment Bartender Elliot Clark, and baker and food stylist Sarah Crawford. While the kitchen can sometimes be an intimidating space, CrateKitchen is here to show how fun, accessible and sometimes spontaneous this space can be.

Shop our favorite cookware, kitchen tools and accessories through a virtual tour of CrateKitchen, and stay tuned to Crate & Barrel on Instagram throughout the year to see what's next from CrateKitchen and our collaborators.

