ForneyVault® to Interface with AASHTOWare Project™ for DOTs

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Available to all Department of Transportation agencies, the ForneyVault-AASHTOWare Project interface drives increased transparency, productivity and efficiency – especially pertinent for DOT labs today in light of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ForneyVault®, an integrated construction materials testing platform, will soon be available to all department of transportation (DOT) agencies through an interface with AASHTOWare Project.

AASHTOWare Project is an integrated suite of modules designed to support state construction programs. Specifically, the AASHTOWare Project Construction & Materials™ module is designed to span all levels of construction and materials management to progress a contract (and its supporting documentation) from award through finalization. DOT agencies who deploy this module will soon be able to access the ForneyVault platform. Through a private cloud database, ForneyVault links testing machines, ancillary equipment and third-party software, allowing data to flow seamlessly throughout the testing process.

"This interface with AASHTOWare Project will enable many of the error-prone manual tasks and labor-intensive data entry and paperwork to be replaced by intuitive, automated processes," says Joel Simpson, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Forney LP. "This is an incredible opportunity for DOT Agencies seeking greater efficiencies and improved productivity that will be demanded as the influx of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act spurs tremendous growth of infrastructure projects."

The ForneyVault-AASHTOWare Project interface allows sample information and testing data to automatically flow between the two systems, eliminating manual data collection at the testing machine and repetitive manual data entry across multiple systems.

"AASHTOWare is an extremely valuable tool for state transportation agencies, and ForneyVault's upcoming integration with AASHTOWare Project will provide even more value and convenience to users," says Scott Grumski, VP, Platform Development, Forney LP. "In short, with ForneyVault, the users of AASHTOWare Project will have access to verifiable, unalterable data to better inform material approvals, qualifications, mix design approvals and more, all while managing each step of the material sample lifecycle. The combination of AASHTOWare Project and ForneyVault will undoubtedly reduce the risk of errors, increase compliance and drive more positive outcomes for DOTs and partner labs."

To assess the value of the integration, DOT agencies from Nebraska, Kansas and Mississippi participated in a 7-month proof of concept (POC) pilot organized by AASHTO. Forney supported the POC by providing engineering support for the interface and the enabling testing machine hardware, including ForneyLink, their touchscreen user interface for manual machines, and Forney RetroPak, a retrofit kit to convert any manual machine to an automatic machine.

"AASHTOWare's strategic plan includes an initiative to deliver innovative products and services by leveraging other transportation technology vendors. Integrating AASHTOWare Project and ForneyVault was a perfect fit for this initiative," says Brian Korschgen, Project Manager, AASHTOWare Project.

In addition to being an early adopter of AASHTOWare Project Construction and Materials, Nebraska DOT recognized the value of the ForneyVault integration, and at the completion of the POC, became the first subscriber to the new interface.

"I'm happy that Nebraska sees real value in this interface and is moving forward with production. I'm eager to see what other agencies take advantage of this interface in the future," says Korschgen.

"As an agency, we have explored and utilized interfaces with our lab equipment prior to this integration. After building and maintaining a few of our own interfaces, we are excited to have this native integration. We see this as a great way to scale out all our labs that perform compression testing without having to directly build and maintain those interfaces ourselves," says Ty Carlson, Construction Systems IT Supervisor, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

"From the lab manager and lab technician perspective, the interface of AASHTOWare Project (AWP) with ForneyVault provides a simpler process which reduces the risk of data entry errors by the technician," says Tim Krason, PCC Materials & Tests Manager, Nebraska Dept of Transportation. "Any time you can eliminate data entry, you can eliminate errors. Technicians agree that the less they have to type, the less chance of error and the less time constantly reviewing what they previously typed. Our lab sees the value of increased efficiency by combining the automatic machine and the AWP/ForneyVault integration."

About Forney LP and ForneyVault®

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the developer of ForneyVault®, an integrated construction materials testing platform. With ForneyVault, data flows seamlessly throughout the entire testing process, reducing the risk of errors, increasing compliance, and driving more positive outcomes for labs and other stakeholders in the process. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, grout and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries. For more information, visit forneyvault.com.

About AASHTO and AASHTOWare Project

AASHTO is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its primary goal is to foster the development, operation, and maintenance of an integrated national transportation system. A liaison between state departments of transportation and the Federal government, AASHTO is an international leader in setting technical standards for all phases of highway system development. Standards are issued for design, construction of highways and bridges, materials, and many other technical areas.

AASHTOWare is built to help users comply with Federal Highway Administration regulations, AASHTO standards and industry best practices, but it easily accommodates state-to-state differences. Easy to download, customize and deploy, AASHTOWare efficiently monitors costs, schedules, inventories, inspections, performance, displacements, and safety.

For more information, visit aashtoware.org.

Media contact: Joel Simpson, jsimpson@forneyonline.com

