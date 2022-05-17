MACERICH TO WELCOME 17 COTTON ON GROUP STORES ACROSS U.S. PORTFOLIO

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation's leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced it will welcome 17 Cotton On Group stores to regional town centers across the U.S. This is in addition to the 12 stores already open within Macerich's portfolio.

Cotton On Group is a leading global fashion and lifestyle company founded in Australia, with eight Aussie lifestyle brands and available in 22 countries.

The Cotton On Group stores coming to Macerich properties include both Cotton On and Cotton On KIDS, as well as several combination "megastore" concepts comprising both, and select locations with Cotton On Body. While Cotton On delivers trend-forward womenswear, menswear and accessories, Cotton On KIDS offers fashionable, fun and age-appropriate children's clothing. Cotton On is known for exciting collaborations with brands such as Disney, MTV and Hard Rock Cafe, as well as artists like Keith Haring.

As Cotton On Group continues to take its brands to the world, the company prioritizes Doing Good along the way as well as supporting the work of the Cotton On Foundation under the pillars of Holistic Education, Mental Health and Environment.

"We're excited to partner with Macerich to continue bringing our brands to top U.S. markets. Cotton On Group and Macerich share an enthusiasm to engage consumers who seek out purpose-driven retailers when making their shopping choices," said Mark Pan, President USA, Cotton On Group. "Our team will continue to grow, and we want people on the journey with us who are passionate about our customer, who absolutely love what they do – and above all else, who want to make a positive difference."

Set to open in 2022 and 2023, new Cotton On Group locations at Macerich properties include:

Cotton On

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (NY)

FlatIron Crossing (CO)

Kings Plaza (NY)

Queens Center (NY)

Stonewood Center (CA)

The Mall at Victor Valley (CA)

Cotton On Kids

Danbury Fair Mall (CT)

Deptford Mall (NJ)

FlatIron Crossing (CO)

Los Cerritos Center (CA)

Queens Center (NY)

Cotton On megastores

Freehold Raceway Mall – store expansion (NJ)

Fresno Fashion Fair (CA)

Green Acres Mall (NY)

Scottsdale Fashion Square (AZ)

Valley River Center (OR)

Washington Square (OR)

"Best-in-class global brands like Cotton On continue to choose Macerich's outstanding regional town centers for their newest retail locations, thanks to our role as proven platforms for retailer success," said Tom O'Hern, CEO, Macerich. "Cotton On Group has exceptional lifestyle brands that not only provide a wonderful experience for shoppers, but also complement our company's longstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility."

About Cotton On Group

Cotton On Group's vision is to take their Aussie lifestyle to the rest of the world, Doing Good along the way. With a purpose to make a positive difference in people's lives, today the Group is eight brands, over 1,400 stores operating in 22 countries, and 18,000 team members. To learn more, check out their inaugural impact report, The Good Report.To learn more, visit https://cottonongroup.com.au/.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional town centers throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for U.S. retail for seven straight years (2015 – 2021). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

