MOMENTO NFT ADDS STAR ATHLETES SMITH-SCHUSTER, BILLINGS, SUGGS, BRINK AND WADE

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Monique Billings, Jalen Suggs, Cameron Brink and Zaire Wade are among the popular athlete-creators to join direct-to-fan social network Momento NFT and mint exclusive NFTs on the app for their fans and other collectors. The first collections will launch today.

In partnering with Momento NFT, the five new athlete-creators can turn their own experiences into limited-edition social NFTs and monetize them, allowing legions of fans to own and collect NFTs directly from their favorite players and receive autographed merchandise and personal livestreams with them. Before Momento NFT's launch, creators had to rely on traditional social media channels to monetize their work through paid advertising and growing their likes and shares. Momento NFT removes these challenges and saves creators time by giving them a consolidated platform through which they can own, control, and monetize their own content.

The Momento NFT athlete-creators are:

JuJu Smith-Schuster : Star receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs, gamer and social media creator.

Monique Billings : Veteran forward with the Atlanta Dream, sports broadcaster, and fashion model.

Jalen Suggs : Rising star of the Orlando Magic.

Cameron Brink : All-American championship forward with the Stanford Women's Basketball team and social media influencer.

Zaire Wade: NBA G-League guard with Salt Lake City Stars and entrepreneur.

"I can't wait to share my experiences with fans in ways I never even imagined. Momento NFT is bringing athletes and fans together in a game changing new way so that we all can be part of this exciting world of NFTs," said Billings.

"NFTs are revolutionizing the player-fan experience, and I'm hyped to create some limited-edition moments through Momento's app that reward my fans for being so loyal and passionate," said Suggs.

"I love interacting with fans which is why I'm thrilled to be partnering with the crew at Momento NFT to create exclusive NFT content so that my fans feel closer and can share in my own incredible experiences," said Wade.

Fans are at the heart of the NFT experience, and as the athletes create content through the app, it will be promoted across fan groups. For those fans who buy the NFTs, they will also receive autographed merchandise and exclusive one-on-one livestreams with the athletes. For this launch, Momento NFT partnered with OneTeam Partners, a licensing, marketing and multimedia company that specializes in commercializing the group rights of athletes.

As Momento NFT expands its global reach and builds its network of creators, it is committed to offering fans greater access to moments they may otherwise not be able to experience while giving creators more opportunities to transition into the metaverse.

To learn more about Momento NFT, visit https://momentonft.com/

About Momento NFT

Led by CEO Julian Rodriguez, CTO Sudesh Banskota, and CMO Nelson Sarco, Momento NFT is a direct-to-fan social NFT App that allows fans to own viral moments from their favorite creators and unlock perks like meet & greets, autographed merchandise, and more. Be among the first to create or own your own NFT moment by downloading the app here: https://www.momentonft.com .

