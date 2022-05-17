S&P Global Ratings Establishes Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Group Amidst Heightened Investor Interest

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research, today announced the formation of a new Decentralized Finance (DeFi) strategy group to advance S&P Global's approach to decentralized markets.

S&P Global Ratings recognizes that decentralized finance is increasingly transforming the capital markets, including an expansion in the spectrum of market participants, the creation of new asset classes, and the development of new capabilities in the execution of financial transactions. In response to these evolving dynamics and heightened client interest, Charles "Chuck" Mounts will lead this effort as Chief DeFi Officer in S&P Global Ratings and will work closely with Charles Jansen, who has been appointed as Head of DeFi Transformation.

Enabled by the combination of Distributed Ledger Technology, Blockchain and Smart Contracts, DeFi is resulting in new market frameworks that will both complement and disrupt the established primary and secondary debt capital markets, with potential implications for all credit market participants.

"Decentralized finance has the potential to redefine the financial markets in ways that have not been seen since the early days of fintech and e-commerce," noted Elizabeth Mann, Chief Financial Officer, S&P Global Ratings. "Innovation is driving these changes and as with any emerging sector, there are both significant opportunities and risks. As a provider of fundamental credit analysis and insights, we're looking to this group's wealth of knowledge about traditional capital and crypto-native markets to share our understandings of each with current and future clients."

The team is responsible for helping to advance S&P Global Ratings' approach and capabilities in the fast-moving decentralized market environment. They will build on the insights generated by the Digitalization of Markets Research lab, with a focus on bringing S&P Global's robust analytic and risk assessment capabilities forth to support both traditional institutional (TradFi) clients and the growing universe of crypto-native DeFi clients.

As Chief DeFi Officer, Chuck Mounts is responsible for driving the development of the S&P Global Ratings DeFi resources with the acceleration and institutionalization of crypto and digital assets.

In his role as Head of DeFi Transformation, Charles Jansen integrates the technical expertise and crypto ecosystem knowledge to guide the development of new products and services. Together, Chuck and Charles bring a unique combination of expertise in debt capital markets, credit risk evaluation and crypto.

