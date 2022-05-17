Three Powerhouse New York Cannabis Lawyers Form Cannabis Practice, Marking Expansion of Prince Lobel into New York

James K. Landau, Douglas S. Trokie and David C. Holland Join Prince Lobel to Expand the Firm's Cannabis Practice into New York

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince Lobel , a cannabis industry leader in the legal profession, today announced that it will expand its offices to New York City and White Plains, tapping New York's most sought-after cannabis lawyers: James K. Landau, Douglas S. Trokie, and David C. Holland.

Prince Lobel Logo (PRNewswire)

A trailblazer in the cannabis industry, Prince Lobel has served the legal needs of its cannabis industry clients since 2014. Clients have utilized Prince Lobel's multi-disciplinary cannabis team for a wide range of legal needs, including securing sites and entitlements, providing legal support services for day-to-day corporate operations, and M&A services to marijuana dispensary entrepreneurs, cultivators, manufacturers, management companies, and investors. With New York poised to become the largest cannabis market in the country, the addition of Landau, Trokie and Holland will provide New York cannabis clients the ability to leverage the firm's vast experience alongside the trio's expansive knowledge of local, state, and federal laws, and years of experience in litigation, zoning and corporate law.

"Jim, Doug and Dave are the perfect fit for Prince Lobel, and we are excited to have them join our team," said Prince Lobel's Managing Partner, Craig Tateronis. "They are zealous advocates, leaders in their communities and client service driven. Their addition will greatly benefit our clients, and we feel fortunate to have attorneys with their knowledge, skill and experience leading our New York team."

About Prince Lobel's New York-based team:

James K. Landau: Landau represents clients in litigation matters before Federal, New York State and Local courts and other tribunals, including arbitration and mediation before the American Arbitration Association. Landau's practice also focuses on providing day-to-day business counseling to clients within various industries, including the cannabis industry. Landau is Chair of the Ethics Committee of the New York State Bar Association, Cannabis Law Section. He is also a Founder and immediate Past Co-Chair of the Westchester County Bar Association's Cannabis Law Committee, and he is a Director and Chairs the Joint Regulatory Committee of the New York and Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Associations. Landau is the immediate past President of the White Plains Bar Association and was just elected as Vice President of the Westchester County Bar Association. He is a frequent speaker on Cannabis law, including ethics, licensing and banking. Landau has been recognized as a New York Metro Super Lawyer® in the area of Commercial Litigation every year since 2012. In addition, Landau has received a peer review rating of AV ® Preeminent on Martindale-Hubbell®.

"I am very excited to be joining a firm that shares my passion for the cannabis industry and commitment to client service," said Landau. "I look forward to working with my colleagues, Doug and Dave, to build a thriving presence for Prince Lobel in New York."

Douglas S. Trokie: Trokie has been representing individuals and companies of all sizes for over 30 years in a broad range of commercial, corporate, and real estate transactions in the New York metropolitan area and Connecticut. His clients include U.S. and international corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships and individuals involved in numerous fields, including cannabis, executive search and staffing services, advertising, banking, accounting, real estate and both wholesale and retail sales. Trokie is a member of the Cannabis Law Committee of the Westchester County Bar Association and the Regulatory Committee of the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association. Trokie speaks on topics relating to cannabis law and most recently participated in a panel of the Westchester Multi-Cultural Chamber, speaking on the ABCs of starting and operating a business for new entrepreneurs. He has also been recognized as a New York Metro Super Lawyer® in the fields of business and corporate law every year since 2015 and is admitted to practice in New York and Connecticut.

"We are excited to join Prince Lobel during this pivotal moment in the cannabis industry," said Trokie. "We look forward to successfully navigating the legal aspects of this rapidly changing market."

David C. Holland: Holland is a seasoned litigator and highly sought-after consultant for start-up and established brands, businesses, nonprofits and investors within the legal cannabis space and a fierce advocate for individuals who have faced draconian persecution for the use or possession of cannabis. From contract drafting to representing companies before professional licensing boards, legal compliance reviews, securing permits and leading negotiations with local and state municipalities for large-scale cannabis events, Holland is experienced in all aspects of cannabis business consultation and serves as an integral member of corporate teams. Outside of his legal practice, he is at the forefront of the legalized cannabis movement and clemency advocacy. Holland currently serves as the Executive and Legal Director of Empire State NORML, President of the NYC Cannabis Industry Association, Vice President of the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association and Legal Advisor for the Last Prisoner Project. He was named a 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyer in Cannabis and Top 100 Lawyers 2021 Attorney of the Year.

"I am honored to be joining Prince Lobel to expand their growing cannabis practice in New York," said Holland. "I am thrilled to provide legal counsel to entering and existing operators and advocate for individuals who have faced wrongful prosecution for the use or possession of cannabis. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and old friends, Doug and Jim, as we navigate the ever-changing and dynamic New York market."

Previously, Landau and Trokie were partners at McCarthy Fingar LLP in White Plains, New York. Holland was Principal of The Law Offices of David Clifford Holland P.C.

About Prince Lobel:

Prince Lobel has a demonstrated record of delivering successful outcomes for its clients. Prince Lobel attorneys handle matters of local, regional, national, and international reach, pairing the highest level of legal experience and skill with superior client responsiveness. The firm's bold thinking extends to the many commitments its attorneys make to their communities and the firm's founding principles of diversity and inclusion by creating a diverse, dynamic, supportive, and collaborative place to work for all team members.

Contact: Gillian Linden

gillian@rosengrouppr.com, 703.402.6507

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prince Lobel