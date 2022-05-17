Vari® Expands Its Corporate Presence to Kansas City with New Showroom

INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE TO LEAD REGIONAL TEAM

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, the innovative office furniture company known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream, is expanding its corporate presence to Kansas City and opening a new showroom. Texas-based Vari is a workspace innovation company that helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people.

Located in Overland Park, the new Vari office furniture showroom is now open for tours. The company has more than 300 flexible workspace products from award-winning sit-stand desks and chairs to movable walls, conference tables, storage, and lighting. Vari has simple products and solutions for everything a business needs for future growth. The Kansas City showroom is located at 6800 College Boulevard, Suite 125.

Regional sales director Tyler Murray will steer the company's sales strategy in Kansas City.

Vari CEO and co-founder Jason McCann said, "Kansas City's business-friendly climate is a key factor for companies looking to grow. We are excited to bring speed and flexibility to offices throughout Kansas City. Tyler has extensive sales and industry experience, which will help us exceed our goals as we make Overland Park our latest home."

Kansas City ranks as the "Eighth-Hottest U.S. Job Market." In an analysis from The Wall Street Journal, Kansas City's job market landed high among metros with at least 1 million people, racing ahead of many bigger metros. The city was also recognized for its brisk pace of tech job growth in the last several years, even adding jobs during the first year of the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to open a Vari showroom in Kansas City," said Murray. "The unique culture, food scene, revitalization of downtown, and new growth in the suburban communities makes Kansas City truly one-of-a-kind. We are looking forward to being highly involved in Kansas City and bringing modern, flexible workspaces to fast-growing companies in the region."

Vari has showrooms in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa and Washington, D.C. The company is expanding into Jacksonville, San Antonio, and San Diego and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

