Wyshbox Life Insurance Expands Availability to 33 States + DC

Now more Americans can get hyper-personalised life insurance policies that can make their after-life dreams come true

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyshbox, a fully digital life insurance that offers coverage as low as $9 per month* for $155,000 in life insurance, has expanded from 10 US states to 33 and Washington DC.

"We are committed to bringing personalised and affordable Life Insurance to everyone in the US, and this next expansion is very exciting as we get closer to accomplishing our goal", says Wyshbox Founder and Head of Purpose and Vision, Alex Matjanec.

Wyshbox Life Insurance is unique in that it allows users to create "Wyshes," which are the areas of your financial life you would want to protect if you were to die unexpectedly. Users can choose wyshes like paying for funeral expenses, paying off your mortgage, or even leaving future college tuition to your children. There's also no medical exams*, and the underwriting health questionnaire can take just a few minutes to fill out and get your quote.

To offer such a unique approach to life insurance, Wyshbox has assembled a team of "Wysh Granters", a white-glove concierge claim service that can work with your beneficiaries to help your wyshes come true.

Wyshbox can be found at www.wyshbox.com as well as in the iOs and Android app store.

Wyshbox is now available in:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

About Wyshbox

Wyshbox launched in 2021 by Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company, and provides customizable term life insurance plans in a fully digital process.*

Media Contact:

media@wyshbox.com

Copyright © 2022 Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company

*Disclosures at: www.wyshbox.com/ad-disclosures

Wyshbox.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyshbox