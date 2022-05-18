Capital Square Promotes Michael Ollinger to Senior Vice President, Construction and Development and Victoria Coates to Vice President, Acquisition and Development

RICHMOND, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Michael Ollinger to the position of senior vice president, construction and development and Victoria Coates to vice president, acquisition and development.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square) (PRNewswire)

Ollinger joined Capital Square as vice president of construction in 2020. He oversees all aspects of design and construction for both existing assets and new development projects. During his career, Ollinger has supervised the design and construction of more than five million square feet across the U.S. He has experience with multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, office, retail, educational, healthcare and industrial real estate projects.

"Since starting at Capital Square, Michael Ollinger has proven his expertise in design and construction by overseeing 12 ground-up construction projects, with a total development cost in excess of $600 million," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "In addition to overseeing new construction, Mike is responsible for capital improvement projects on over 100 properties in Capital Square's Delaware statutory trust (DST) program. Having an experienced director of construction in-house gives Capital Square a competitive advantage."

Coates joined Capital Square in 2020 as an acquisitions and development associate. She has participated in the acquisition of over $350 million in property acquisitions and has also played an important role in the growth of the firm's rapidly expanding development division, which launched in 2019 and has multiple active projects underway throughout the Southeast. Among these projects are seven mixed-use multifamily projects funded by Capital Square's opportunity zone funds, including the three-part Scott's Collection in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, an iconic 297-unit luxury trophy tower in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a Class A housing community on Belmont Street in Washington, D.C.

"Victoria is a gifted underwriter and real estate analyst," said Rogers. "She has been instrumental in helping to source, underwrite and close a large number of properties for Capital Square's DST program as well as development projects for qualified opportunity zone funds and LLC programs."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Ollinger served as a design and construction consultant for Diamond Rock Hospitality Group, a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 31 hotels and resorts. Previously, he was managing director and partner at Northpoint Services, a leading third-party development and construction management firm based in Washington, D.C. Ollinger earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a master's degree from Georgetown University. He holds a Class A residential building construction license in Virginia.

Coates was previously a member of the development team at JBG Smith, where she oversaw the development of several multifamily and retail projects in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Prior to JBG Smith, she worked at Capital One as a financial analyst. Coates earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington & Lee University.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Square