InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Fitness Accessory (AAT-1916)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable way to engage in a wide range of exercises that isolate, target and stretch muscles in the neck, back, arms, legs, abdomen and abdominal region," said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., "so I invented the STRETCH IT ANYWAY FITNESS BAND. My design would provide a complete workout in one piece of equipment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a full-body workout and stretching regimen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fitness accessories and devices. As a result, it can be used to engage in a variety of strength-training and stretching exercises and it enables the user to isolate and stretch a wide range of muscles. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, rehabilitation centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-1916, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp