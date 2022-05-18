Ipsos appoints Mark Polyak as President of Analytics, Ipsos North America

Polyak to accelerate Ipsos' digital analytics transformation

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research and insights organizations, today announced Mark Polyak's appointment as President of Analytics for Ipsos in North America. As President, Polyak will play a critical role in the strategic growth of Ipsos' business and the integration of multisource, real-time, data-driven and actionable insights into its core operations.

Polyak was previously Ipsos' Chief Analytics and Data Officer in Public Affairs. In his new position, he will advise key clients, contribute thought leadership on Ipsos' innovative approach to "in-the-moment" intelligence, and accelerate Ipsos' digital analytics transformation.

"Mark has brought considerable knowledge, data-driven product innovation and expertise to Public Affairs," said Lorenzo Larini, CEO, Ipsos North America. "Having him at the helm of this important, cross-business unit function will enable us to more effectively leverage and position Ipsos' data and analytics competences, platforms and solutions to address C-suite level business problems in a more integrated and frictionless way for all our clients."

"Ipsos is uniquely positioned to provide a data-driven, total understanding of people," continued Larini. "Actionable human insights in its totality: people as consumers, citizens, patients and professionals, and the powerful correlations of this multi-dimensional perspective, as the boundaries continue to blur."

Polyak will also oversee the creation of an Analytics Center of Excellence, which will act as an internal hub for developing thought leadership and best-in-class approaches for decision support solutions across Ipsos North America.

"The idea is to bring in a community of experts and partners that excel at multi-stream data integration and creating what I would call a 'SWAT' team—a rapid-response team that can assist with strategic initiatives or come in and quickly offer solutions, using best practices and lessons learned across Ipsos," Polyak said.

An expert in disruptive technologies, Polyak brings 15 years of experience in real-time analytics to this role. At Ipsos, he has led forward-thinking initiatives including the 2020 Political Atlas and the COVID-19 Biosurveillance Atlas. In his prior role as Senior Vice President at Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, he founded the Risks Analytics Division (RAD), which combined survey and non-survey data streams for geopolitical forecasting and global risk management.

Before joining Ipsos, Polyak was an Executive Vice President at Courage Services, a subsidiary of CENTRA Technology focused on government defense contracting, where he led projects focused on real-time data integration and analysis in complex environments. He has three U.S. patents focused on the real-time integration of streaming multi-sensor data and is a frequently invited speaker at international development organizations, big tech and US defense community conferences.

As part of his new role, which starts June 1, Polyak will join the North America Leadership Team.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multispecialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

