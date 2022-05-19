DarioHealth Announces Additional Commercial Contracts for its Digital Therapeutic Solutions

Two new B2B contracts reinforce Dario's position as an emerging leader in multi-chronic digital health

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today two new contracts to provide digital therapeutics solutions to a national employer and a provider, both of which are expected to begin enrolling members in the third quarter of 2022.

The Texas-based, national employer selected Dario to provide digital behavioral health support for employees in 17 states across the south and southeast United States; the east-coast provider group chose Dario to provide its integrated metabolic solution for patients living with diabetes, high blood pressure and weight management support. Dario's full suite of chronic condition management solutions share a single intelligent digital therapeutics platform, allowing each user experience to be highly personalized using shared insights across billions of data points to help improve overall health.

"Dario continues to build a strong client base across its suite of solutions as the market develops an appreciation for integrated and highly personalized digital health. We are excited to launch these new clients and help our partners and their people realize the power of a more continuous and connected health experience," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth. "These new contracts are expected to add to our continuing revenue growth in 2022 and move us closer to our goal of contract additions in the current year."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launches, that the contracts are expected to contribute to its revenue growth in 2022, and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

suzanne@dariohealth.com

+1-347-767-4220

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

Josephine.Galatioto@russopartnersllc.com

+1-212-845-4262

