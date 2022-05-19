hireEZ Named Best DEI-Enabling Recruiting Solution at 2022 HR Tech Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 HR Tech Awards today announced hireEZ , the leading AI-powered outbound recruiting platform, as the winner of this year's award for Best DEI-Enabling Solution, in the Talent Acquisition category.

Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the annual HR Tech Awards provides peer-reviewed feedback on solutions purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators who evaluate each submission.

As more organizations make strides to create inclusive, welcoming, and diverse workplaces that bring forward the voices of underrepresented groups, having the right tools to discover and engage with diverse talent networks, while preventing bias, is critical to meeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals. With the use of diversity filters, hireEZ's outbound recruiting platform enables employers to easily source for talent among underrepresented groups, including Black, Native American, Hispanic and Latinx, women, veterans, and LGBTQ individuals.

"For the first time ever in our research, DEI has reached the number one hiring priority for employers, with sourcing coming in second place. hireEZ is helping hiring teams tackle both of those challenges with a robust platform and integrations that bring out the best value in their existing TA tech stack," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Powered by AI and machine learning, the hireEZ platform ensures candidate matches are 100% skills-focused rather than determining viability based on traditional and less inclusive resume criteria. Additionally, blind search features allow talent acquisition teams to remove candidate information such as gender or race to mitigate for bias in the hiring process.

"Employers today have an amazing opportunity to leverage technology to build the most innovative, inclusive workforces we've ever seen," said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder at hireEZ. "Progress toward diversity, equity, and inclusion starts with hiring, and we're honored to give our customers the best tools on the market to find and hire the best people."

hireEZ and other award winners were celebrated in a livestream announcement Wednesday. For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms this year, visit HRTechAwards.org.

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 800M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns, and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

