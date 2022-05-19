VERMONT CREAMERY'S SEA SALT CULTURED BUTTER WINS GOLD SOFI™ AWARD FROM SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION FOR SIXTH TIME

Steady Cadence of Awards Reinforces Leadership in the Dairy Aisle, Recognizing Best-In-Class Quality

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery , B Corp Certified makers of consciously crafted artisanal cheese and butter, today announced it won the Specialty Food Association's coveted Gold sofi™ Award in the "Other Dairy" category for its Sea Salt Cultured Butter for the sixth time in five years, bringing the brand's total awards to 21 in six years. The coveted award solidifies Vermont Creamery's commitment to high quality artisan butters, creams, and cheeses.

The 2022 award marks the second Gold and third trophy for Vermont Creamery's Sea Salt Cultured Butter. The artisanal quality butter, made in the traditional European style, is cultured overnight, and churned in small batches from fresh, Vermont cream. As a result of this process, it delivers notes of buttermilk and hazelnut, and has a creamy texture.

Vermont Creamery cultured butter first got its start in some of the finest restaurant kitchens in New York City, earning credibility amongst the most discerning chefs in fine dining. After gaining notoriety and momentum in food service, the brand launched successfully at retail just three years ago.

"We've cultivated the craft of cultured butter over the past thirty years; it's more than a product, it's at the center of our heritage," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "It's an honor to be recognized by our peers at the Specialty Food Association, and in the company of so many talented makers who share our obsession for delicious, high quality food, made with love."

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for their suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products, while supporting a network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index , Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Dairy Cooperative Land 'O Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com .

