WORLD-RENOWNED ITALIAN COFFEE COMPANY LAVAZZA RETURNS TO THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

From Saturday, May 21 - Tuesday, May 24, Lavazza will Host Demos and Classes, Showcase New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees and Other Hero Products at Booth 2716 in the South Hall

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned, family-owned Italian coffee company Lavazza, is excited to announce their return to this year's National Restaurant Association Show, taking place in Chicago from Saturday, May 21 to Tuesday, May 24. Lavazza's VP - Head of Marketing Americas, Camille Vareille and key members of the company's sales and training teams will be on-site to share more about the heritage brand's growth into ready-to-drink cold brew coffee and lead consumers through demos and specialty classes.

Lavazza (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for the in-person return of the National Restaurant Association Show where we will showcase our new ready-to-drink cans of cold brew coffee as well as our extensive roster of whole bean, ground, espresso and single serve coffees to potential restaurant and hotel trade partners," shared Camille Vareille, VP - Head of Marketing Americas.

Lavazza's training team will take over the NRA Demo Bar for activations and events. The team is comprised of Kathleen McCarthy, a Specialty Coffee Association Authorized Specialty Coffee Trainer (SCA AST) and Professional Level Barista who serves as the brand's New York Training Manager; Frank LaRusso, a SCA AST and Coffee Skills Professional (CSP) with expertise in office coffee service and sustainability; and Michelle Cheng, a SCA Barista Professional who specializes in latte art and brewing methods. These accredited trainers, who have a combined 60 years of industry experience, will walk attendees through detailed sessions ranging from Brew Method Demos and Comparative Tastings to Cold-Brew Based Recipes and Simple Food Pairings. A full schedule is below:

Saturday, May 21st : Chemex & Siphon Comparative Testing ( 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM ), RTD Tastings ( 11:30 AM - 12 PM ), RTD-Based Recipes ( 12 PM - 2 PM ) and Latte Art Demo ( 2 PM - 4 PM ).

Sunday, May 22nd : V60 & French Press Comparative Testing ( 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM ), RTD Tastings ( 11:30 AM- 12 PM ), Coffee Pairings ( 12 PM - 2 PM ), Regional Specialties ( 2 PM - 4 PM ).

Monday, May 23rd : Chemex & French Press Comparative Testing ( 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM ), RTD Tastings ( 11:30 AM - 12 PM ), Cold Brew Mocktails ( 12 PM - 2 PM ), Milk Steaming Demo ( 2 PM - 4 PM ).

Tuesday, May 24th: V60 & Siphon Comparative Testing ( 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM ), RTD Tastings ( 11:30 AM - 12 PM ), Cold Brew Mocktails ( 12 PM - 2 PM ), Latte Art Demo ( 2 PM - 4 PM ).

Continuing to build buzz around the ready-to-drink cold brew launch, the brand will also offer tasting sessions with flights of the four varieties: Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. Each can is made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee. All attendees can enter to win a year's supply of Lavazza's ready-to-drink cold brew.

For more information, please visit lavazza.us or @LavazzaUSA .

About Lavazza

The history of Lavazza is that of a business which, for over 125 years, has pursued a company vision based on passion for work, for the product, and the land in which it operates. These values have been ingrained in Lavazza's DNA since its foundation in 1895 and upheld by four generations of entrepreneurs since then. Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. "It's about doing business with your heart" in the words of Emilio Lavazza. It is the spirit which has allowed us to expand the company over the years: our way of doing business is an example of striving for sustainability in the fullest sense of the word. It is a quality built up and shared with all the people we have met, starting with our employees and the places in which we work. These are the qualities that, every day, underpin the value of the company, allowing us to be recognized worldwide as an excellent Group, not just for the production of premium coffee, but also for our approach to work and our social commitment.

