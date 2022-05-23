Carousel Motor Group Launches Carousel Online, An Automotive Ecommerce Site

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousel Motor Group (CMG), an operating company of the Pohlad Companies, today announced the launch of Carousel Online www.CarouselOnline.com, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles. As consumers continue to benefit from the convenience of making purchases online, Carousel Online is redefining the pre-owned vehicle-buying experience by putting the driver before everything else.

Carousel has teamed up with Cox Automotive, Inc. to create an e-commerce platform that simplifies the online buying and selling experience. The buying process is completely digital, using vehicle transparency through 360-degree virtual tours, sharing detailed vehicle information, and providing concierge product experts right at the buyer's fingertips. The car buyer can virtually obtain trusted trade-in evaluations, precise monthly payments, and no haggle financing. Aftermarket insurance products can be added during multiple points of the online check out process allowing complete payments inclusive of all components. The process culminates with online deal paperwork and home delivery as additional key features offered by Carousel Online. "We've taken the lessons and wisdom from our brick-and-mortar dealerships and translated that to a better online experience – and we will continue to research and reinvent to ensure vehicle buying just keeps getting easier and more enjoyable," said Angie Gustafson, Vice President, Customer Experience.

As online buying continues to evolve, there has been a growing number of automotive e-commerce companies entering the market. "Many of these startups have hurdles to overcome from title processing and registration to delivery delays, or the inability to fully transact online. Unfortunately, this just creates more frustration for buyers," said Chase Hawkins, President and CEO, Carousel Motor Group. "We have the operational experience to provide our customers with the convenience and ease of a premium digital experience, in an otherwise non-premium space."

In addition to the friendly and frictionless experience, Carousel Online's commitment to offering vehicles of a higher standard sets it apart from other retailers. This comes from decades of experience in procuring and servicing premium vehicles. "That commitment and trust come from the talented people behind our brands," said Nicole Pearce, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "Our people are the reason for our strong reputation and loyalty in the marketplace." Carousel Motor Group continues to receive top dealer recognition and awards for customer service and employee recognition including winning the Star Tribune's Top Workplace in 2021, and Top Workplace USA in 2022.

Carousel Motor Group is an operating company of the Pohlad Companies, a diverse group of businesses united by a proud legacy of creating value and opportunities for our employees, businesses, and communities. Formed in May 2008, Carousel Motor Group operates eight Twin Cities automotive dealerships, including Twin Cities Performance Ferrari, Coon Rapids Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, BMW of Minnetonka, Chevrolet North Branch, Porsche of St. Paul, and Porsche of Minneapolis. To learn more, visit www.carouselonline.com.

