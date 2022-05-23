magniX names Nuno Taborda as CEO

Experienced Aerospace Executive to Helm Leading Electric Propulsion Company

GENEVA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX today named Nuno Taborda as Chief Executive Officer. Taborda is an accomplished aerospace executive with two decades of experience driving business performance and delivering pioneering technology programs from proof-of-concept, through certification, entry-into-service and scaled production.

"Nuno is a leader with deep experience in all aspects of the aviation industry," said Dominique Spragg, Chairman of magniX. "His entrepreneurial mindset is highly valuable as magniX continues to pioneer electric solutions for the future of flight. The expertise and background Nuno brings to the team comes at a crucial point for magniX as the company moves its electrical propulsion systems towards certification and into production at scale."

Taborda joins magniX on June 1 from Rolls-Royce Plc with more than 20 years of experience, most recently as Senior Vice President of Production Programs, where he was accountable for all engine production programs in the multi-billion dollar business aviation unit at the renowned engineering company. He was previously the executive responsible for the entry-into-service of the Rolls-Royce Pearl® 15 engine – the first member of a new engine family for the next generation of Rolls-Royce powered business jets. He has also held senior roles in engineering, operations and strategy in Germany, Brazil, Canada and the UK.

"I am extremely proud and excited to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented magniX team," said Nuno Taborda. "We are on the cusp of the biggest technological leap aviation has seen since the development of the gas turbine by Sir Frank Whittle. It is exciting to see magniX leading the way with its advanced technology and innovation."

Advancing the Future of Flight

Taborda joins magniX at a time of significant growth.

The company recently announced the key industry partners for its NASA Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project to accelerate the introduction of electrification technology for use in commercial applications by partnering with AeroTEC, an industry leader in integrating electric propulsion on airplanes, and Air Tindi, operator of De Havilland Canada Dash 7 aircraft to demonstrate a hybrid airplane configuration with planned first flight by 2025.

magniX last week agreed to develop the propulsion for a pure electric and hybrid-electric version of the Cessna Caravan in an agreement with Surf Air, a Los Angeles-based electric aviation and air travel company, converting more than 150 aircraft.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett WA, magniX is dedicated to enabling an era of clean and affordable commercial air travel with all-electric propulsion. magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including all-electric motors – which produce zero emissions and increased efficiency for various aviation applications. For more information, please visit www.magnix.aero

