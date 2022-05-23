Profound Logic Builds IBM i Salesforce API Integration Example without Writing a Single Line of Code

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Profound Logic (www.profoundlogic.com), the leader in IBM i innovation and transformation solutions, has pre-built a Salesforce API integration example to demonstrate the full power of Profound API's low-code solutions.

With this Salesforce integration example, built-in Profound API, you can automatically turn your opportunities into purchase orders inside of your IBM i. This an much more is possible with Profound Logic's low-code solutions. Visit us at www.profoundlogic.com to learn more. (PRNewswire)

Profound API empowers users to easily build integrations to software such as Salesforce, HubSpot, ADP, and more.

With this API, a Salesforce administrator could connect to their company's IBM i databases without knowing any code, freeing up IT's time to focus on revenue-driving activities.

Profound API allows users to build integrations to software such as Salesforce, HubSpot, ADP, and more, all without writing a single line of code.

"It can take months to learn how to build, test, deploy and manage API properly," says Profound Logic Chief Revenue Officer Jordan Antonoff. "With low-code technology, you don't need to be a developer to build integrations between any system."

Profound API empowers your teams by:

Significantly reducing the complexity of API development

Monitoring performance with real-time dashboards, allowing you to detect issues easily

Ensuring security through a simplified design, development, and deployment process

Future-proofing your business with modern API development standards and automatic documentation

Seamlessly integrating with IBM i and most popular databases

Speeding up development

Write once, run on any platform

At no additional cost, you will also receive Profound.js, a low-code development framework to help you rapidly build new business applications and extend the capabilities of Profound API.

Give your developers, new and experienced, RPG or other, a development framework that facilitates collaboration and the transfer of tribal knowledge.

To learn more about our solutions and services and contact our professional team, visit www.profoundlogic.com.

About Profound Logic

Profound Logic delivers innovation and transformation within reach. We are the only IBM i modernization partner with a fully integrated solution stack to solve today's complex business challenges. For more than 20 years, we've helped you innovate for the future through application modernization, integration, and development. Profound Logic Solutions supports flexible code transformation, system integration and API modernization, rapid application and low code development, application interface and database modernization, and professional services and staff augmentation.

We have offices in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Mississippi and partners located around the world. Learn more at www.profoundlogic.com or contact us at 877-224-7768.

