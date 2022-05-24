Become Compliant With The No Surprises Act With Price Simulator

Price Simulator Makes It Easy For Medical Practices To Comply With No Surprises Act And Get Leads

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, the No Surprises Act came into effect. This new law protects patients from receiving surprise medical bills due to inadvertently receiving out of network care or other circumstances. Not only does this apply to traditional doctor's offices, but cosmetic and plastic surgery offices are also affected. Practices must provide good faith estimates which detail the expected cost of care. Price Simulator does this automatically and does require any initial interaction with the practice.

Price Simulator is a web application installed on an existing medical practice's website. It engages the patient via an easy-to-use interface where the patient can add all of the procedures they are interested in. When they finish, they supply contact information and receive their quote on the web page and via email and text.

This fulfills two vital functions for any successful practice. First, it makes them compliant with the No Surprises Act without too much work on their part. Price Simulator also contains all necessary disclaimers. Prices can be changed and updated at any time. Secondly, Price Simulator provides the practice with leads they can follow up on. The practice receives at least two forms of contact information: phone number and email.

One plastic surgeon who currently uses Price Simulator says, "It is great knowing that my practice is compliant with the new act and I've never had more leads than after I got Price Simulator."

Price Simulator can apply to several medical specialties including plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, and medical spas. Offering a free 30-day, no-commitment trial, Price Simulator is only $199 per month. It is fully customized to fit your practice and website.

About Price Simulator: Price Simulator ( https://pricesimulator.com/ ) is a web app that allows medical practices to easily become compliant with the No Surprises Act. It doubles as a lead generation tool and installs on your existing website. Created by industry professionals, Price Simulator is specifically designed for the cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, and medical spa industries.

Contact: Tyler Birch

Phone: 206-973-7865

Email: tylerbirch@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Price Simulator