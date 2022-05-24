Citron Hygiene and Aunt Flow Combat Period Poverty Through Advocacy and Washrooms Across North America

From taboo to tampon freedom, Citron Hygiene takes action on Menstrual Hygiene Day to stop the double standards in restroom hygiene

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Citron Hygiene, a global washroom hygiene services company, and Aunt Flow, provider of free-vend period product dispensers, are expanding their partnership and commitment to end period poverty in North America. Together, both organizations are working to create period positive spaces where menstruators are no longer forced to macgyver unhygienic ways to collect menstrual blood and miss work, school, and other critical activities due to menstrual hygiene inequity.

Women using AUNTFlow. (CNW Group/Citron Hygiene LP) (PRNewswire)

Nearly one in four students struggle to afford period products, and 23% of lower income students have reported that they have had to choose between buying period products and food/clothing. Despite 86% of menstruators reporting that they have started their period unexpectedly in public without the menstrual hygiene supplies they needed, shame, secrecy and unaffordable costs prevent fair, hygienic and equitable access to period products. This is period poverty.

The cost of period poverty is immense, the lack of dignity is unforgettable. Studies have shown that up to 70% of menstruators have missed school or work because of their period, and that their period prevents them from participating fully in social activities.

Robert Guice, CEO of Citron Hygiene, said, "We are committed to combating period poverty and supporting menstrual equity. We help businesses and institutions in Canada, USA and UK satisfy the basic needs of females and other menstruators who use their washrooms by providing vending machines that dispense free period products for emergency use and proper, safe disposal units. By continuing our partnership with Aunt Flow to the USA and Canada, we reinforce our commitment to the menstrual movement in North America."

"EVERYONE should have access to quality period products, yet food stamps and WIC do NOT cover these basic necessities. No one should EVER have to choose between food and tampons. By partnering with Citron Hygiene, we are excited to expand our impact of creating more period positive spaces and fighting to end period poverty internationally!", said Claire Coder, CEO of Aunt Flow.

And the good news keeps flowing…

Ahead of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Citron Hygiene is sponsoring an Instagram Live event on May 26 at 1 p.m. EST and 10 a.m. PST, hosted by Aunt Flow and PERIOD, a global non-profit organisation supporting period equity.

The Instagram Live event is focused on the Menstrual Equity for All Act as well as breaking taboos, stigma and access to period products in schools. No student should have to choose between their education and staying at home to manage their period, yet 1 in 3 people under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products.

Join Citron Hygiene and Aunt Flow in supporting a growing menstruation movement on May 26th LIVE @periodmovement.

About Citron Hygiene LP

Citron Hygiene LP is a leading global company that provides washroom hygiene products and services to businesses and institutions that seek to enhance their brand by providing their customers and employees with an elevated washroom experience. With industry experience spanning 45 years, Citron Hygiene is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has service locations throughout Canada, US, and the United Kingdom. Citron Hygiene is a private portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm. To learn more, visit www.citronhygiene.com

About Aunt Flow

Aunt Flow is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to period products. Claire Coder founded Aunt Flow after getting her period in public without the supplies needed. At 18-years-old, she dedicated her life to developing a solution to ensure businesses and schools could sustainably provide high-quality period products for free in bathrooms. Now, 900+ companies have joined the menstrual movement with Aunt Flow, providing free-vend dispensers stocked with 100% organic tampons and pads. For every 10 tampons and pads sold, Aunt Flow donates 1 to a menstruator in need. We call this people helping people. PERIOD.® For more information and to join the menstrual movement, visit www.goauntflow.com

