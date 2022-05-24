myCIO Partners James (Jim) Henry and Justin Pagliei named to Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors List 2022

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners LLC (myCIO), one of the largest independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country, had partners Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei included in the top 10 of the recently released Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors List 2022 for Pennsylvania East - Private Wealth.

"This recognition demonstrates how Jim and Justin have been making very positive impacts on the lives of our clients for the past several years." said David Lees, Senior Partner.

About myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2021 has over $11.8 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, asset allocation and investment management to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO now provides Financial Counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of Standard & Poors and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

About the Rankings

The Forbes/SHOOK 2022 ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews of advisors, and quantitative data.

As of January 2022, SHOOK received 34,925 nominations, based on high thresholds and qualifications. 19,640 nominees were invited to complete SHOOK'S online survey. SHOOK conducted 14,476 telephone interviews and 2,657 in-person interviews of advisors at advisors' locations.

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking.

For more information, please visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/04/07/methodology-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-2022/?sh=6201a0b97fee.

Disclaimers

Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei ranking on Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors List 2022 for Pennsylvania East - Private Wealth is not intended to reflect a ranking or approval of myCIO in any way. myCIO has confirmed Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei inclusion on the Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors List 2022 for Pennsylvania East - Private Wealth ranking for 2022. However, myCIO does not review or confirm the information provided to Forbes, nor does myCIO confirm or review the accuracy of Forbes' ranking of Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei. myCIO is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable rankings of Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei. The rating of Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating may not reflect any actual client experience. In addition, the rating is not indicative of myCIO's or Jim Henry and Justin Pagliei's future performance.

This material contains commercial information and intellectual property of myCIO. It is intended only for the person to whom it has been furnished and under no circumstances may a copy be transmitted to any person other than the authorized recipient. Any reproduction or disclosure of the contents of this material, in whole or in part, and any re-use of this material by non-intended or non-authorized recipients, in each case, without the prior written consent of myCIO is prohibited.

