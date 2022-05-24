Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Virtual Annual General Meeting

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, May 31st

AGM Scheduled for June 22nd at 11:00 am ET

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Tuesday May 31, 2022 Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company will file with SEDAR the day before and put out a release the day of the call.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Investors interested in participating on the live first quarter call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/NMnWA6QxEr9, or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #991626.

In light of the public health emergency associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Company is requesting all shareholders refrain from attending the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in person and, instead, to vote by proxy or by voting instruction form. Those investors wishing to attend the AGM virtually can dial in using the following numbers: 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Additionally, the meeting will be webcast using the following link: https://app.webinar.net/8A5lnVP0vQB.

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.