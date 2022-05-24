United Digestive Expands GI Therapeutic Center of Excellence Model to Coastal Georgia Region by Partnering with Dr. Daniel K. Mullady

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, a physician practice management company focused on gastroenterology, today announced its expansion of therapeutic gastroenterology services in the coastal Georgia region with the addition of new provider, Dr. Daniel K. Mullady. Dr. Mullady will merge his practice with UD's existing member group, the Center for Digestive & Liver Health (CDLH) in Savannah, Ga.

"I'm thrilled to be joining CDLH and United Digestive (UD)," said Daniel K. Mullady, MD. "UD's commitment to operational best practices including well-rounded organizational support with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology, coupled with the opportunity to serve the vibrant community and surrounding area of Savannah, make CDLH and UD the perfect fit for me."

For nearly 15 years, Dr. Mullady served as a professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University's School of Medicine (WUSM) in St. Louis, Mo. During that time, he held several directorship positions including, most recently, Director of Innovation and Program Development.

"A physician with Dr. Mullady's background sets UD apart as a leader in bridging academic excellence and advanced therapeutics in independent practice," said Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive.

"Dr. Mullady brings unique expertise in diagnosing and treating less common GI disorders which is a true asset to patients and fellow UD physicians as well. This partnership is part of a larger initiative to develop a regional therapeutic center of excellence within the local healthcare system," said Dr. Neal C. Patel, United Digestive President.

In addition to his clinical experience, Dr. Mullady is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology's Innovation and Technology Committee and serves as an ad-hoc reviewer for six editorials including Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Endoscopy, and Journal of Pancreas Cancer. Since 2019, Dr. Mullady has been named annually as one of the Best Doctors in America by Best Doctors Inc.

