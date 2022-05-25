Air Products Proudly Launches Female Engineers & Technical Associates (FETA) - an Innovative Female Development Program - in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Program Officially Launches in the Presence of the Prince of the Eastern Province, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud



DAMMAM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a world leader in industrial gases, today launched Female Engineers & Technical Associates (FETA), a unique program to enable the progression and career development of the next generation of female talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Air Products Regional Leaders pictured with Abdulrahman Almogbel, General Manager, Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (MOHR); the Prince of the Eastern Province, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; and ENG. Majed Al-Otaibi, Chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE). (PRNewswire)

Launched in the presence of the Prince of the Eastern Province, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; honoured guests from the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (MOHR); and the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE); the event officially welcomed and congratulated the first women to embark on the program.

Participants of the program will experience a range of tailored job rotations, hands-on learning as well as professional and technical development opportunities within Air Products, a company that is delivering and executing world-scale, ground-breaking industrial gases projects that will literally and figuratively energise and change the world for future generations.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer, Air Products, said: "Through FETA we are pioneering a new path of learning for female engineers and technicians. This program will help shape their futures as they become part of a world-leading industrial gases company, working on some of the most innovative, forward looking, projects of our time – projects that are making history by helping to solve significant energy and environmental challenges. I am excited to be part of yet another way Air Products is empowering women and supporting the Kingdom in making Vision 2030 a reality".

"The National transformation program 2020 will accelerate the empowerment of women and strengthen their position in society. We are pleased to support the launch of FETA, which is in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and the advancement of women in leadership roles," added Fahad Saad Alzuabi, Resettlement Program Manager in the Eastern Province.

"One of the Saudi Council Engineers' objectives is to support the Saudi Female Engineers and Technician Associates' (FETA) program. SCE plans to offer engineering training programs and initiatives to Saudi female talents and to reaffirm existing skills and knowledge amongst trainees and increase their productivity. This will also provide them with the opportunity to compete and gain a better access in the engineering sector. We believe that Saudi female engineers will play a significant role in making vision 2030 a reality," commented Abdulnasser Saif Al-Abdullatef, Secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE).

In parallel with the launch of FETA, Air Products is also delighted to announce its latest investment and commitment to the Kingdom and Vision 2030, by making a financial contribution to Education For Employment, the leading non-profit organisation connecting youth in the Middle East and North Africa to the world of work. EFE places special importance on women's social and economic inclusion in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region to help close the staggering employment gap, where one in four youth cannot find a job.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Air Products Middle East

Air Products has had a presence in the Middle East for more than 50 years through a combination of wholly owned businesses and joint venture partnerships. The company has built, owns and operates several air separation units and hydrogen production plants throughout the region and is a provider of liquefied natural gas cryogenic technology to Oman and the rest of the Gulf Co-operation Council. Recently, Air Products further strengthened its industrial gases business in the UAE, acquiring additional liquid bulk, packaged gases and specialty gases, as well as a majority share in a liquid carbon dioxide production facility in Bahrain.

Air Products also is developing industrial gases megaprojects along with strategic joint venture partners in the region. In October 2021, Air Products announced the completion of the asset acquisition and project financing transactions (Phase I) for the ~$12 billion air separation unit/gasification/power joint venture with Aramco, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra at Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

In conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, Air Products is also building a multi-billion-dollar world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. Located in NEOM in the northwest corner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the facility will produce hydrogen to be synthesized into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets.

These projects are aligned with Air Products' higher purpose, which is to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to some of the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges and support global customers in a sustainable way.

