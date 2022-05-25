InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Breastplate for Females (LGT-152)

PITTSBURGH , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a female to utilize a bulletproof breastplate for work purposes," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BULLETPROOF BREASTPLATE. My design would offer an alternative to using a standard breastplate that may squeeze or press against a female's chest."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bulletproof breastplate for females. In doing so, it eliminates the pressure and discomfort associated with traditional breastplates. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it offers an easier way to breathe and move. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for female police officers, security personnel, military associates and select emergency medical technicians. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

