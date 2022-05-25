Sharp's Joe O'Malley Selected as NJBIZ ICON Award Honoree

MONTVALE, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced today that Joe O'Malley, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems (SBS), has been recognized as a 2022 NJBIZ ICON Award honoree. This award recognizes New Jersey business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field.

Joe joined Sharp in March 2021. He is responsible for all aspects of the SBS direct sales division of SIICA, including sales, service, operations, and administration. Joe's leadership has made an immediate impact in leading Sharp's U.S. branches to significant revenue and profit growth, helping them to innovate and drive go-to market strategies. Additionally, Joe and his team work regularly with nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, including local chamber and education boards.

The 2022 NJBIZ ICON Awards recognize leaders over the age of 60 in industries such as accounting, health care, education, financial services, technology, commercial real estate and more for work throughout their careers — not just in their respective fields, but in the state's larger business community as well.

"We are thrilled that Joe O'Malley has received this distinguished award from NJBIZ," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This well-deserved achievement validates Joe's outstanding leadership skills and success that he's brought to Sharp over the past year, as well as his unwavering commitment to our local community."

The list was officially announced on May 18 on the NJBIZ website and the honoree event will take place in Somerset, NJ on June 28.

