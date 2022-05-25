AS TITLE IX TURNS 50, LEGACY LEAGUE OPENS ITS NFT MARKETPLACE FOR ALL COLLEGE ATHLETES TO MONETIZE THEIR NIL

Limited Edition VIP Passes for The "Black Girl Magic" Gymnastics Collection Launch Today

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy League, the first automated NFT platform, opens its marketplace for fans to buy and sell college athletes' digital collectibles securely without a crypto account. Legacy League enables all athletes in every sport at every school to mint an NFT collection for free, earning the highest payout in the market for their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness).

In conjunction with its marketplace opening and the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Legacy League launches the first NFT collection for black female gymnasts featuring National Champion Derrian Gobourne and several groundbreaking NCAA Div I athletes. The "Black Girl Magic" NFT series offers unique buyer engagement, including How-To videos and personalized interaction with fans. Fans can buy their VIP Pass and preview these inaugural NFTs at https://marketplace.legacyleague.com .

2022 ALL-SEC Auburn gymnast Aria Brusch adds, "This collection is an ideal way to leverage my NIL with NFTs while honoring strong black female gymnasts in the NCAA. We want to inspire younger gymnasts to embrace their beauty and culture as they pursue their passion."

The digital collaboration was nominated for the Crypto Award at the Inaugural NIL Summit which recognizes outstanding student-athlete campaigns leveraging the blockchain.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to give all college athletes an effortless way to monetize their NIL without using agents or paying licensing fees," said CEO and co-founder Stuart Bush. "Legacy League ensures that athletes are the prime recipients of this new digital opportunity to keep a bigger share of their NFT sales, and leverage their NIL to create a brand for themselves."

Legacy League has created collections for athletes from over 60 different NCAA Div I schools, 16 sports, 29 conferences, with 35% female athletes.

ABOUT LEGACY LEAGUE

Legacy League is the premier NFT development platform and marketplace for college athletes, legends, and universities. Its proprietary NFT creation and valuation technology fundamentally changes the digital NIL landscape, allowing more athletes and universities to participate. Supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts, Legacy League is committed to delivering equal opportunities for all athletes to monetize their brand.

