Wendy O joins CoinDesk TV as co-host of "The Hash"

One of Crypto's Most Influential Women will Broadcast Market News to the Masses

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinDesk announces one of the most influential women in crypto, known as CryptoWendyO , will join CoinDesk TV as a host of "The Hash" to share her perspective and analysis of the most interesting stories and issues impacting crypto and culture today. Wendy will also be co-hosting the Hash from CoinDesk's upcoming festival Consensus , covering all sides of blockchain, crypto, Web 3, and the metaverse.

Wendy O

One of the most influential women in crypto, CryptoWendyO, joins CoinDesk TV as a host of "The Hash".

Over the last several years, Wendy O has amassed a large audience with her authentic approach to constantly educating herself about crypto and sharing that knowledge widely on social media. She is currently the most prominent female voice in the space, with millions of views every month across multiple platforms.

"We are so excited that Wendy O is now part of the CoinDesk family," said Joanne Po, Head of Multimedia Content & Executive Producer at CoinDesk. "At a time when the crypto markets seem complicated, intimidating, and never-ending, having a calm, smart and influential voice from someone like Wendy O to help sift through and break down the news is crucial. The information she can bring to a mass audience brings great value for existing and new viewers learning about this rapidly evolving, game-changing space."

In 2017, she became interested in cryptocurrency when she realized that blockchain technology had the potential to revolutionize & improve the quality of life for all classes and transform the traditional finance industry. Before entering crypto, Wendy O worked in healthcare at the most significant infectious disease company globally, where she handled over 300 patients monthly from many cultures and all walks of life. She later played a crucial role in implementing a new CRM database and training system for conversion nationwide and integrating social media marketing in the department to obtain and retain new clients. In 2018, Wendy began "The O Show" to document her journey into crypto. She is now considered one of the most prolific women in crypto content, and her social media platforms reach millions per month.

Wendy O, Host of YouTube channel The O Show, said, "I am beyond honored to join CoinDesk to bring the complexity of Crypto to people like myself in a fun and engaging way. We all come from different places, and I think it is important to give the voiceless a voice. Everyone deserves to improve their quality of life, and I believe I can help expand this mission successfully with CoinDesk."

Wendy O will co-host alongside "The Hash" colleagues Zack Seward (CoinDesk Deputy Editor-in-Chief), Will Foxley (Compass Director of Content), and Jenn Sanasie (BitDAO Content Director & Journalist). "The Hash" airs daily, Monday through Friday, live at 12 pm EST on CoinDesk.com , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook .

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in transforming the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. CoinDesk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest privately-held investment companies in the crypto industry, whose mission is to accelerate the development of a better financial system. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk Media platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights , podcasts , live streaming TV shows , and research reports . Since 2015, CoinDesk has curated the most iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year, Consensus , which gathers all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard for institutional single and multi-asset benchmarks for crypto assets. The flagship CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has been in operation continuously since 2014.

