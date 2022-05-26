Cyprium Completes Subordinated Debt Investment in D.P. Nicoli

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprium Investment Partners, a non-control private equity firm, has completed a subordinated debt investment in D.P. Nicoli Inc. The proceeds of this investment were used to support a recapitalization transaction with a newly formed Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

D.P. Nicoli is a leading provider of shoring equipment rental services to utilities, municipalities and contractors in Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho. The company is a one-stop resource supplying steel and aluminum trench shields, hydraulic shoring, steel plates, slide rail, pipe plugs and other equipment utilized in underground construction projects. See www.dpnicoli.com.

"We chose Cyprium to provide junior capital based on their twenty-year history of supporting independent businesses and experience with ESOPs and the equipment rental industry," said Dave Nicoli, President of D.P. Nicoli.

"Dave and his team have built an excellent business driven by a strong culture of customer service, safety and employee development" stated Dan Kessler, a Partner at Cyprium Partners. "We are excited to work with the management team and employee-owners in the next phase of the company's growth."

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt, or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close.

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $8 million or more of EBITDA. Since 1998 our team has invested $1.8 billion in 97 companies headquartered throughout North America. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at cyprium.com

