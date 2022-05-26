Euroleague Basketball expands Web3 strategy with Interactive Video NFT's in collaboration with Clancy International

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Following the launch of EuroLeague Land, which allowed fans to enjoy the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in a virtual immersive experience, Euroleague Basketball announced a multi-year partnership with Clancy International. The Clancy Interactive Video NFT platform will allow Clancy EuroLeague fans the chance to own and collect interactive video NFT's. This is a continuing development of the EuroLeague Web3 strategy.

Web3 is the new engagement space for sports, e-sports and entertainment fans based on blockchain technology. And interactive video NFT's now give fans the chance to redefine their relationship with their passions and truly own a piece of the content produced by the league, clubs and players.

For example, EuroLeague now has interactive video cards, called EuroLeague EuroReels, minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to ensure the uniqueness of each item. The EuroReels capture key moments of the 2021-22 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season and will be bundled with a set of information and statistics, making them a true collector's item. EuroReels will come in various rarities and customized cases.

Rem Langan, CEO of Clancy, said: "We are very happy to be working with such a progressive and globally renowned sports league. EuroLeague has passionate fans and we are excited to bring them a high-quality digital experience. It is an honor to work alongside a sports and entertainment organization driven by such creativity, innovation and fan-excellence. Clancy is excited to welcome Euroleague Basketball to its growing portfolio of global sport brands like S.L. Benfica."

The Euroleague partnership department has been working in the last 12 months to define an appropriate Web3 strategy, maximizing engagement opportunities for fans and consumers. The partnership with Clancy aims to not only create new virtual products but to keep the functionality of the products attuned to the engagement expectations of fans.

"Our fans deserve our best efforts to go all-out and create engagement spaces in which they feel comfortable and entertained, and we are very satisfied to have accomplished that with Clancy," Roser Queralto, Chief Business Officer at Euroleague Basketball, said. "The Web3 space is still in its infancy but partnering with robust companies ensures not only a greater business opportunity, but also a faster learning curve."

To avoid any speculation, and to give all EuroLeague fans the opportunity to own a piece of competition history, the launch of EuroLeague euroreels will be phased and from this moment all interested fans can join the EuroReels Beta Pass (RBP) list, to get notified when the Beta Platform will go live. This will be the place to create an account in anticipation for the private collection Beta release, before the general public release next month.

About Clancy

Clancy is a fan-based blockchain technology company, whose proprietary platform provides fan-driven businesses with blockchain solutions and custom NFT Markets that are an extension of each partner's brand. Clancy provides maximum interoperability, enabling partners to secure and control their operations in Web3.0.

Clancy secures collaborative content engagement, trading and gamification through a digital, amped-up interactive NFT experience. Clancy is delivering a new age of NFT fan-based collectibles through sports and entertainment solutions that increase fan bases and maximize engagement. For more information go to www.clancyworld.com or email mediarelations@clancyworld.com.

About EuroLeague

Euroleague Basketball (EB) is a global leader in the sports and entertainment business, devoted to running the top European competitions of professional basketball clubs under a unique and innovative organizational model. Owned and administered by some of the most successful and historic clubs in the world, EB manages the continent's two premier men's basketball competitions, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the 7DAYS EuroCup, as well as the sport's premier under-18 showcase, the EB Adidas Next Generation Tournament.

The EB competitions bring the elite of European basketball to all five continents and to the entire sports community through the OTT platform EuroLeague TV. EB also organizes a series of community and educational activities, led by the One Team program, in alignment with the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. On the academic side, the EB Sports Business MBA trains future professionals in sports management.

