Everyday Woman TV: Shows for Women by Women

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new TV channel is here, and it's all about women for women. The Everyday Woman TV is the brainchild of two powerful ladies, Galit Ventura-Rozen and Angela Giles. They are both entrepreneurs, authors, motivational speakers and have more than 20 years of business experience each.

Galit and Angela noticed a need for encouragement, motivation, and tools to assist women entrepreneurs and professionals in succeeding in adversity. They built the Everyday Woman Community of 13,000 Women in March 2020 when the world shut down, when women were looking for a way to make more money. Out of that the Everyday Woman TV Channel was born in November 2021.

Women Behind the Scenes

Everyday Woman TV is committed to featuring female hosts to better engage with women in all walks of life. The two founders have rounded up an amazing pool of talent in different industries to help with the mission. "Every woman has an area of expertise that she can share with other women to empower, inspire and teach them." Galit Ventura-Rozen

Galit and Angela are building a place where any woman can have the opportunity to have her own show to showcase her expertise in the area that she is passionate about in her business. This can be fitness, business, spiritual, life coaching and so much more!

"It is important to me that any woman, no matter her age, race, religion, nationality, or where she lives in the world has an opportunity to share with the world her knowledge and expertise." Angela Giles

Galit and Angela are adding more shows to the channel and encouraging female entrepreneurs and professionals to have their own show on the channel. These future show creators can capitalize on their experience while increasing their brand exposure and building their visibility.

You can stream every show on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and over 19 platforms including at www.everydaywomantv.com for free.

This is truly a passion project of Angela and Galit's, both coming from male dominated industries they wanted to create a tv channel for women by women. Angela was recently a finalist for Entrepreneur of the year by Silver State Awards. Galit was recently on the cover of Top 100 Real Estate Agents in the country.

