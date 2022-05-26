iBASEt Appoints Steve Modrall Chief Revenue Officer to Continue Accelerated Growth

Company expands commitment to growth in new customer sales and expansion of established customers

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that Steve Modrall has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Modrall's appointment marks the next step for iBASEt as it looks to further accelerate its growth in delivering value as a service to customers. Modrall brings experience in building global sales organizations and developing successful go-to-market strategies for both private and publicly held SaaS companies. Modrall will be responsible for expanding the company's SaaS subscription-based repeatable revenue model supporting growth through annual recurring revenue.

"iBASEt is continuing to grow upwards and outwards; we are reaching new markets and customers by better understanding how manufacturers are buying software solutions, what features deliver value, and how we can better empower them with faster time to benefit from our best-in-class technology," said Modrall. "I am thrilled to be able to participate in iBASEt's growth and by the opportunity to fulfill our ambitious goals."

"Steve has exhibited exceptional leadership in collaborating across iBASEt stakeholders to execute our transition to a B2B SaaS company," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "Steve has excelled in developing a growth strategy and in creating a cross-functional, open, and collaborative culture to drive customer success. I'm excited to see the increase in maturity of operations, streamlining and automation of processes, and delivery of excellent experiences to our customers."

Modrall, who previously served as the company's EVP of Global Sales, has led the drive for software license revenue growth helping to achieve exceptional company growth. He has also been instrumental in setting the sales strategy and execution of iBASEt's SaaS and mid-market programs.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

