InventHelp Inventor Develops Firearm Storage Accessory (FED-2377)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I keep my handgun by my bedside and I nearly knocked it off the nightstand in the middle of the night. I thought there should be a safe and accessible bedside storage accessory," said an inventor, from Ferndale, Wash., "so I invented the GUNS IN SHEETS. My design would provide easier access to a weapon for better protection."

The patent-pending invention provides a more secure way to store a weapon at bedside. In doing so, it offers an alternative to keeping the weapon on a nightstand. As a result, it enhances safety and it could save time and effort when accessing the firearm. It also can be used to conveniently store a book, reading glasses, remote control, flashlight or other items. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

