Kroger #25 on Axios Harris Poll 100 Ranking of Most Visible U.S. Companies

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it ranked #25 on the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible U.S. companies.

"As the nation's largest grocer, Kroger is changing the way America eats," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Every day, we bring exciting innovations to life that ensure our customers find the foods they want – anything, anytime, anywhere – with zero compromise. We are committed to delivering the freshest food at affordable prices and cultivating a purpose-driven environment where associates love to work and are inspired to serve and support our customers and communities."

Kroger also ranked in the Top 10 under the dimensions of citizenship – "shares my values" – and trust – "company that I trust" – this year.

"Kroger's inclusion in the Axios Harris Poll 100 is testament to our amazing team of associates across the company and underscores the critical role that Kroger plays in the future of food," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "With Zero Hunger | Zero Waste at the center of our ESG strategy focused on people, planet, and systems, we are working to create a more equitable and sustainable food system to feed Americans for generations to come."

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on a survey of 33,096 Americans in a nationally representative sample.

To learn more about how Kroger is working to advance its longstanding commitment to people, our planet and systems, download its most recent ESG report.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

