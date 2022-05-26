Meridian Bioscience responds to the Monkeypox Outbreak with its Inhibitor-Tolerant qPCR Master Mixes for the Development of Molecular Tests

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that its inhibitor-tolerant qPCR master mixes are ideal for the development of fast, accurate and highly sensitive qPCR monkeypox virus (monkeypox) molecular diagnostic tests.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Bioscience, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The recent outbreak of monkeypox has caused global concern due to its unprecedented rapid spread, resulting in what is feared to be the largest outbreak outside of Africa. Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus first identified in monkeys and has historically only circulated in central and west Africa. Since May 13, 2022, more than 250 monkeypox cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from 17 countries outside of Africa, with no known direct travel links to endemic areas.

Screening assays that detect low levels of the virus will be instrumental in helping to contain the outbreak as it continues to spread globally. Monkeypox has a long incubation period of up to three weeks, making traditional viral culture techniques not ideal for testing for monkeypox. Serology testing is also challenging due to the close antigenic relation between surface antigens among the orthopoxviruses. Therefore, confirmation of monkeypox infection requires qPCR detection, which is considered the most rapid, sensitive, and accurate method for viral diagnosis. Meridian has identified its inhibitor-tolerant qPCR master mixes as the best molecular master mixes in the portfolio for the detection of monkeypox. These mixes have versions compatible with either wet or dry assay formats with its Lyo-ready™ (lyophilization ready) or Air-dryable™ technologies.

"With any outbreak, it's critical to bring accurate testing to healthcare professionals as quickly as possible. Meridian helped bring over 100 COVID-19 tests to market, including dozens in the early months of the pandemic, and is prepared to support diagnostic manufacturers in developing assays for monkeypox," commented Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D. Executive Vice President - Life Science. "Our inhibitor-tolerant qPCR mixes are perfect for developing monkeypox assays without the need for further optimization, greatly reducing development time. Our team is standing by to help customers identify the best master mix for their application."

Meridian continues to be steadfast in its commitment to bringing innovation and quality products to the IVD community, with a focus on developing tools that improve assay accuracy, increase operational efficiencies, and reduce overall costs to enable screening assays that are fast and affordable. To learn more about Meridian's innovative products, visit www.meridianlifescience.com/molecular-dx-reagents or contact Paul.Marr@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .

Contact:

Charlie Wood

Vice President – Investor Relations

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: +1 513.271.3700

Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meridian Bioscience, Inc.