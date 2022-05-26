Qcells Announces Solar Panel Manufacturing Expansion Will Be in Dalton, Georgia

Qcells plans to bring nearly 500 additional jobs to Whitfield County as part of its long-haul commitment to the U.S. solar market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qcells, the world's leading clean energy solutions provider, announces today that its new solar panel manufacturing facility will be located in Dalton, Georgia. The $171 million investment will boost production of advanced photovoltaic modules that will help the U.S. achieve its goals of decarbonizing the electric grid and creating good-paying manufacturing jobs.

"Our additional investment in Dalton will help Qcells better serve the needs of U.S. customers with increased local manufacturing capacity," said Qcells CEO Justin Lee. "Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state's advanced manufacturing economy."

The new facility will produce 1.4 gigawatts of solar modules per year made with Qcells' next generation photovoltaic cells, a high efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact technology, better known as TOPCon. Located near the company's existing 1.7-gigawatt factory in Dalton, the expansion will bring Qcells' total capacity in the U.S. to 3.1 gigawatts, equivalent to one-third of the country's solar module manufacturing capacity.

"We are excited to see Qcells continue to expand in Georgia. The state of Georgia and Korea have enjoyed an outstanding partnership for decades, supported by a dedication to relationship building. We have been focused on bringing jobs and opportunities to hardworking Georgians across the state," said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Qcells' expansion in Dalton is expected to bring 470 new jobs to Whitfield County. With more than 750 staff employed at the existing factory, total local employees will exceed 1,000 when the expansion is complete. Groundbreaking is planned for fall 2022 and operation is expected to commence within the first half of 2023.

The investment marks Qcells' latest efforts to rebuild the U.S. solar supply chain. In March, Qcells' parent company Hanwha Solutions became the largest shareholder of U.S. polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon to secure reliable supply of the raw material crucial to solar panel manufacturing.

"I appreciate Qcells' sustained and growing investment in Georgia and the working relationship we've built to create more jobs and opportunities for Georgians. I will continue working to make Georgia a world leader in renewable energy innovation and manufacturing," said Senator Jon Ossoff.

Qcells retains the largest market share in the U.S. commercial and residential markets. According to the Wood Mackenzie Q1 2022 U.S. PV Leaderboard report, Qcells obtained 24.1 and 20.6 percent market shares in the residential and commercial sectors, respectively, in 2021. Qcells is also a leading supplier to the utility solar sector.

"I'm thrilled that Qcells has decided to expand its presence in Dalton, and I commend the company's smart investments in Georgia," said Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. "I'll continue working closely with Qcells to incentivize solar production and encourage additional economic investments that create good-paying jobs, in North Georgia, and every corner of our state."

By working with partners in the U.S. and elsewhere, Qcells aspires to realize its vision of being a "completely clean energy solutions provider." From low-carbon solar products to smart energy solutions, Qcells' intends to help accelerate the energy transition and build a sustainable future for the next generations to come.

About Qcells

Qcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com

