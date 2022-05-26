DUBLIN, Ohio, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency preparedness and acute care markets, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™, by Great Place to Work®. This is the second year in a row that the company has received this certification.

Sarnova Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Year in a Row

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture, and it is based on what current employees say about their experience working at a company. Report results are based upon anonymous survey results given by employees to an outside entity, Great Place to Work®.

This year, nearly 80% of employees at Sarnova said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"I am so proud Sarnova has been awarded this recognition two years in a row," said Jeff Prestel, CEO of Sarnova. "Seeing how satisfied our employees are with our company culture and values, and getting this feedback through an independent third-party, fully reaffirms we are providing the best opportunities for our people, while fulfilling our mission to be the best partner to those who save and improve patients' lives," he said.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Sarnova is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

