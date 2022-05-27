OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Have Two Abstracts Published in the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings

- Preclinical data demonstrating OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor, as a potential prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

- Survey of academic and community oncologists studying the prevention and treatment patterns of papulopustular, acneiform skin toxicity associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRi) therapy, demonstrating that the majority (98%) of doctors would use a novel agent to treat this adverse event if available

SEATTLE, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will have two abstracts published in the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Proceedings, a Journal of Clinical Oncology supplement, on June 3, 2022. The first abstract highlights preclinical data for its therapeutic candidate OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID). The second reports findings from a survey study on the prevention and treatment pattern of papulopustular, acneiform skin toxicity associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRi) therapy.

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

CID is a potentially life-threatening adverse effect of chemotherapy, often requiring dose reduction or disruption of treatment. To address this unmet need, OnQuality is developing OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor with the potential to prevent CID while minimizing the interference with systemically administered chemotherapy regimens. OQL051 was designed using OnQuality's AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform. Previously presented preclinical data demonstrate that OQL051 can decrease CID and protect the intestinal epithelium. When exposed to irinotecan, OQL051 aided in preserving microbial diversity in the murine intestine. ASCO will publish OnQuality's preclinical data from in vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrating that, along with preventing diarrhea, OQL051 has the potential to protect gastrointestinal tissue from chemotherapy damage.

Acneiform skin toxicity is a dermatologic adverse effect associated with the use of EGFRi cancer therapies, seriously affecting quality of life, and EGFRi dose reductions and/or interruptions may diminish the effectiveness of cancer treatment. OnQuality surveyed 51 oncologists with questions related to EGFRi practice of prevention and treatment patterns. Of the participating oncologists, 98% responded that they would use a novel agent to treat patients with EGFRi-associated skin toxicity. According to the survey results, 35% of practicing oncologists said they employed dose reduction when their patients developed Grade 2 skin toxicity, while 76% reported that when patients did not respond to standard treatments, they interrupted the EGFRi therapy. These results demonstrate that effective prevention and treatment for skin toxicities associated with EGFRi inhibitors remains an unmet need for many patients and a treatment challenge for oncologists. OnQuality is developing OQL025, a therapy designed to reduce the degree and incidence of acneiform skin toxicity induced by EGFRi cancer therapy, allowing patients to remain on the full dosage of EGFRi therapy and improving their quality of life.

"The online publication of these abstracts at ASCO represents the exciting potential therapeutic value of our OQL051 program and the critical unmet need of acneiform skin toxicity. Strengthened by the compelling preclinical data and survey study, we look forward to the publication of these data as part of the ASCO conference," said Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Medical Director of OnQuality. "The OnQuality team is diligently working to address the prevention and treatment of adverse effects of cancer treatments."

Details regarding the online publications can be found on the ASCO website and below.

Online Publication Details

Abstract Title: Preclinical study of OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea [online publication]

Abstract Authors: Robert Claude Tyler, Wenqin Zeng, Wenqin Li, Liping Chen, Shilan Liu, Shiyi Zhang

Abstract Number for Publication: e24085

Link: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/211379/video

Abstract Title: A survey study of prevention and treatment patterns by academic and community oncologists for papulopustular, acneiform skin rash associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor (EGFRi) therapy [online publication]

Abstract Authors: Mario E. Lacouture1, Milan J. Anadkat, Anisha B. Patel, Omkar Marathe, Mark L. Webb, Robert C. Tyler, Liping Chen, Chengguang Wu, Wenxi Li, Juegang Ju, Jie Luo, Hong Tang, Nicholas J. Vogelzang

Abstract Number for Publication: e24083

Link: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/211252/video

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both the quality of life and outcomes for cancer patients.

OnQuality is leveraging its proprietary, AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform to identify targets and drug candidates, to develop first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies addressing unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin toxicity, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects of immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnQuality Pharmaceuticals