FCFS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term FCFS Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS) on behalf of the Company's long-term investors.

On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit alleging that FirstCash and had violated the Military Lending Act ("MLA") by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual percentage rate on over 3,600 pawn loans to more than 1,000 active-duty service members and their dependents. Following this news, shares of FirstCash's common stock fell $7.50 per share on November 12, 2021. Over the following week, the Company's shares declined an additional $10.00 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of FirstCash's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current FirstCash stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to November 12, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/firstcash-holdings-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

