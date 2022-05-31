Biond Biologics Announces a Joint Poster Presentation With Sanofi at The ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting Presenting Pre-Clinical Translational Data of SAR444881 (BND-22)

MISGAV, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biond Biologics Ltd., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and a platform enabling the intracellular delivery of biologics, announced today that the company will be presenting a joint poster with Sanofi at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, June 3-7, 2022. The poster presents pre-clinical translational data including potential patient enrichment biomarkers for SAR444881 (BND-22).

The poster will be presented at:

Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Date and Time: 06/05/2022, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Abstract Title: Evaluation of pharmacodynamic and patient enrichment biomarkers for SAR444881, a first-in-class anti-ILT2 monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy.

Abstract ID: 2571

About SAR444881 (BND-22),

Leukocyte Ig-like receptor B1 (LILRB1), also known as immunoglobulin-like transcript 2 (ILT2), is an inhibitory receptor expressed on various immune cells. ILT2 was shown to bind to classical and nonclassical MHC class I molecules and with the highest affinity to HLA-G. Inhibition of ILT2 signaling axis results in impairment of immune cell proliferation, differentiation, phagocytosis, cytotoxicity and cytokine secretion and may therefor serve as a novel target for anti-cancer immunotherapy. SAR444881 (BND-22) is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antagonist antibody that selectively binds to ILT2, blocking its interaction with MHC I molecules, thus preventing the inhibition of ILT2 signaling.

"We previously demonstrated that SAR444881 has robust macrophage and lymphocyte-driven anti-tumor activity in in vitro and in vivo models. The poster presents a joint effort of Biond and Sanofi to explore the pharmacodynamic effect of ILT2 antagonism as well as to inform on combinatorial and patient enrichment strategies for SAR444881 clinical development", said Ilana Mandel, Ph.D., VP R&D at Biond Biologics.

About Biond Biologics

Biond Biologics is a clinical stage company focused on developing innovative therapies for novel oncology targets by uncovering immunoregulatory pathways and by enabling the intracellular delivery of biologics. Biond aims to translate high quality science and out-of-the-box disruptive thinking into transformational drugs for diseases with high unmet needs. The company's vision is to deliver innovative medicines to patients while fostering synergistic long-term collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Biond's programs include, BND-67, a novel agent developed for attenuating CD28 shedding, overcoming PD-1 blockade resistance; an immune evasion mechanism discovered by Biond's scientists. The company is also developing BND-35 – an ILT3 blocking antibody, that targets suppressive myeloid cells in the tumor microenvironment. Biond partnered with Sanofi for BND-22, a multi-cell checkpoint inhibitor targeting ILT2.

In addition to its pipeline of immunotherapy agents, Biond is developing INspire – an innovative technological platform that enables the intracellular delivery of protein therapeutics, such as antibodies, proteins or enzymes, into cells.

