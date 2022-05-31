Newport Healthcare Teams Up with American Psychological Association to Address Nation's Mental Health Crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its vision to be an innovator in behavioral health treatment and a pioneer in removing the stigma of mental health, Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has joined forces with the American Psychological Association (APA) to raise awareness and understanding of mental health treatment options.

The announcement comes amid an unprecedented, devastating mental health crisis among people of all ages, with youth especially impacted, the consensus of the U.S. Surgeon General, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and World Health Organization (WHO). Even pre-pandemic, half of the estimated 7.7 million youth with a treatable mental health disorder did not receive needed treatment from a mental health professional.

"Newport Healthcare is honored to forge a relationship with such an established and dedicated organization," said Joe Procopio, CEO. "The current mental health crisis is tragic, widespread, and well-documented, and we must work together toward solutions. Our nation's psychology workforce is critical to this effort."

The American Psychological Association is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 133,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members. They seek to promote the advancement, communication, and application of psychological science and knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

Newport Healthcare offers nationwide treatment options for individuals ages 12-27 who are struggling with trauma, depression, anxiety, and co-occurring eating disorder or substance use issues. Programs integrate clinical, experiential, and academic modalities to promote sustainable healing.

"Our relationship with Newport Healthcare demonstrates our collective commitment to ensuring that our youth receive the mental health care so many of them need in these trying times," said Ian King, chief of strategic implementation and membership at APA.

The Newport/APA relationship includes a series of mental health-focused sponsored webinars, integrated educational materials, and participation in the national APA Annual Convention to be held August 4-6 in Minneapolis, which is also the location of Newport's newest treatment center. One of Newport's distinguished psychologists will speak at the convention, and there will be two hosted exchange sessions in the APA Solutions Center.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its evidence-based treatment modalities, validated outcomes, or for mental health resources, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

