1upHealth Selected by NCQA As Partner in Digital Quality Solutions Pilot

BOSTON , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1upHealth , a market leader with healthcare's most complete FHIR® data platform, announced today that it is one of six healthcare organizations selected by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to participate in its inaugural Digital Quality Solutions pilot. The companies represent health plans, delivery systems and health information technology firms. Pilot organizations will give feedback on the usefulness, feasibility and value of NCQA's software offering including its implications for HEDIS measure reporting and its value-added contribution to advance quality improvement and care management efforts.

The pilot will last approximately six months and will involve numerous workshops and working feedback sessions with the participating organizations.1upHealth Chief Strategy Officer and former National Coordinator for Health IT, Don Rucker, M.D., MBA, M.S., will act as the executive sponsor to lead the company's efforts with NCQA.

"We are honored to be selected as a pilot partner to advance healthcare's move towards digital quality measures that can improve outcomes in real time," said Dr. Rucker. "It starts with a modern, scalable cloud environment that can handle vast amounts of disparate data, clean it up, and make it usable."

The 1upHealth FHIR® data platform is purpose-built to deliver broad-scale interoperability and analytical capability across a patient-mediated network of 10,000+ clinical and payer endpoints using frictionless APIs. The 1up Platform is the easiest way to receive data from disparate sources, convert into a common FHIR® format, and send the data to partners and customers. Our native applications in a scalable cloud platform give healthcare organizations the ability to manage intake and to govern the use of data with granular access controls and field-level security. This modern infrastructure serves as a foundation for customers to gain meaningful answers from their data using familiar analytical tools such as SQL , and "bring your own analytics" to deploy "containerized analytics."

"We are excited to work with NCQA as a digital quality trailblazer," said Joe Gagnon, CEO of 1upHealth. "Our company was built with the purpose of providing a modern architecture to replace one that is largely paper-based or uses flat files. We are looking forward to helping NCQA with its mission of making HEDIS and quality measurements more relevant, actionable and closer to the point of care."

For more information about NCQA's digital quality efforts, visit: https://www.ncqa.org/digital/

About 1upHealth

1upHealth offers healthcare's most complete FHIR® data platform that makes it easy for organizations to connect, control and compute data in a common format. Health plans, providers, biopharma and digital health companies use 1up's APIs and native integrations with EMRs to combine claims and clinical data on 1up's scalable infrastructure where customers to manage access to and send data out to partners, or interact with that data by applying analytics to gain meaningful answers for more informed decision making. Founded in 2017, the company's trusted interoperability network allows patient-mediated connections to more than 10,000+ clinical and payer endpoints. Gartner designated 1upHealth a "Cool Vendor in Healthcare Interoperability" for its FHIR® platform.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

