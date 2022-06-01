DEAR DAD, LOVE FUDGIE THE WHALE: CARVEL CELEBRATES FATHER'S DAY AND THE ICONIC MASCOT'S 45TH ANNIVERSARY WITH CUSTOM VIDEO SHOUTOUTS

Fudgie Fanatic video shoutouts are part of Carvel's larger "Make it A CARVELebration" summer campaign, which encourages fans to celebrate all life moments with Carvel

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All dads deserve a whale of a Father's Day, and to celebrate, Carvel is offering fans the opportunity to win a special gift for a father figure in their life: a custom Fudgie Fanatic video shoutout from beloved mascot Fudgie the Whale. Beginning today, fans can visit Carvel.com/fathersday and tell Fudgie a little bit about the dad in their life, what makes them special, and why they'd like Fudgie to help them "CARVELebrate" – or celebrate with Carvel – this Father's Day.*

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic Fudgie the Whale, who is synonymous with celebrations – especially Father's Day, the holiday for which Fudgie was originally created in 1977. Showcased across pop culture for decades, Fudgie's loveable character has been bringing joy and helping Carvel fans call back to sweet memories since its introduction.

"Fudgie the Whale cakes have been an important part of fans' celebrations of all kinds, including Father's Day, for generations," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "Through these custom Fudgie Fanatic video shoutouts, we're giving existing and new fans a fun, modern way to honor dads in their lives this Father's Day while reminding people what they love about Fudgie and Carvel."

The Fudgie Fanatic video shoutouts build on Carvel's focus to lean into its rich heritage, especially with Fudgie during Father's Day. For Father's Day last year, Carvel revamped one of its classic Fudgie commercials, along with a hotline fans could call to hear "dad jokes" from a recreation of founder Tom Carvel's iconic gravelly voice.

In addition to the custom Father's Day videos, fans can "CARVELebrate" the holiday and 45 years of Fudgie with a new Carvel trivia game pack, Whale of a Trivia Game – included with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale cake this Father's Day, while supplies last.

Fudgie the Whale cakes are available only at Carvel shoppes. To find a Carvel shoppe for in-store pickup and delivery options available near you, and to enter for the chance to win a custom Fudgie Fanatic video shoutout for Father's Day, visit Carvel.com/fathersday.

