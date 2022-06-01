Report of payments to government agencies in 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2021.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 1 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

Phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3576526/1586178.pdf Report Payments to Authorities 2021 https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3576526/b460e530eabe0f2d.pdf Press release

View original content:

SOURCE Boliden