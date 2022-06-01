UFC GYM® Announces Partnership with Piatt Companies to Expand Footprint in Pennsylvania with State-of-the-Art UFC GYM® Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier joins the team as UFC GYM® Pittsburgh ambassador

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced that the company has partnered with Western Pennsylvania real estate developer and management company Piatt Companies (formerly Millcraft Investments) to develop a new 40,000-square-foot UFC GYM Pittsburgh facility. The multi-million-dollar club will be located at 236 Fifth Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh and will be the third UFC GYM location in the state and first in Western Pennsylvania to provide functional fitness, MMA-inspired conditioning classes and access to world-class facilities.

(PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time for us at UFC GYM as we partner with Piatt Companies to introduce UFC GYM to the Pittsburgh community," said UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer Adam Sedlack. "We're thrilled to offer our luxury fitness center, signature programming and TRAIN DIFFERENT® mentality to the fitness enthusiasts we'll soon be welcoming in to our premier facility."

As part of the partnership, Piatt Companies will introduce former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier as the UFC GYM Pittsburgh ambassador. Shazier, a 2014 Steelers first-round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, sustained a life-altering spinal cord injury in 2017. Through rehabilitation, he fought the odds of his injury by walking then jogging then running again within months. He retired from the NFL in 2020 and now runs the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation to raise resources for people who have had spinal cord injuries to know they have a support system that is fighting with them.

"We are excited to be opening UFC GYM in Downtown Pittsburgh and partnering with Ryan as our ambassador," said Lucas Piatt, CEO of Piatt Companies. "His story inspired our entire city and he shared his journey with us. Everyone faces struggles and we're all fighting for something. The UFC GYM in Market Square will be the first of its kind here and we hope to expand with three additional locations throughout the region where people can come to fight their fight and be supported through programming for everyone and world-class amenities."

Making the benefits of world-class MMA athlete training programs available to all, regardless of age or athletic ability, UFC GYM Pittsburgh will offer guests state-of-the-art amenities, including a weight room with free weights and Olympic lift platforms, robust cardio and functional equipment, functional training area with indoor turf, mat room, bag rack, full-service locker room and more. To further support a healthy lifestyle, the location will feature an Arm Bar Cafe and Recovery area, providing pre- and post-workout treatments, including cryotherapy, Normatec and more. Validated parking will be available for gym-goers.

Members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs, including a schedule of dynamic studio-quality group fitness classes such as cycle, yoga, TRX® and Piyo; signature UFC GYM programming such as Circuit Breaker and Muscle Makeover; and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six and older will be offered to support fitness for the whole family.

Starting immediately, prospective members may reserve exclusive founding member rates. For more information and to reserve the limited offer rates with dues delayed until gym opens, visit the website at www.ufcgym.com/locations/pittsburgh.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit ufcgymfranchise.com or contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 160 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Piatt Companies

Piatt Companies (formerly Millcraft) is a leader in the investment, management, operations and growth of diverse and resilient businesses in Western Pennsylvania. The family-run company brings innovative ideas to life by delivering world-class projects for the Pittsburgh community. Built on a tradition of vision and excellence, Piatt Companies is committed to creating new, interesting, people-centered placemaking experiences for the region.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piatt Companies