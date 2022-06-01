Vallarta Supermarkets Partners with Flashfood for Five-Store Pilot, Bringing the App Coast-to-Coast for the First Time

Flashfood will roll out in five Vallarta stores in Palmdale and Lancaster to save Southern California shoppers money on groceries while reducing food waste

LANCASTER, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets , one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, has announced an exciting pilot partnership with Flashfood , a digital marketplace that provides customers access to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date. The five-store pilot will bring the app to Los Angeles County shoppers in Palmdale and Lancaster for the first time, expanding Flashfood's presence across the U.S. from coast-to-coast.

Flashfood aims to eliminate food waste at the retail level by connecting shoppers with savings up to 50% on food nearing its best by date that would otherwise be thrown away. The partnership will enable consumers to save big on everyday grocery items like meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks at five Vallarta stores.

The Flashfood app allows shoppers to conveniently browse and buy their groceries. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers can simply pick their order up from the Flashfood zone located inside their participating Vallarta store. The pilot partnership will not only save shoppers money but will drive further impact for the planet by reducing the amount of perfectly good food reaching landfills. To-date, the Flashfood app has diverted 40 million pounds of food from reaching the landfill and has saved shoppers more than $100 million on their groceries.

"Partnering with Flashfood enables us to connect our communities with discounted groceries at their local Vallarta store," said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. "As a proven sustainability leader, Flashfood will not only help our shoppers save up to 50% on groceries but will also effectively reduce the amount of food reaching the landfill and further our commitment to zero waste."

The pilot partnership will make Flashfood available at the following Vallarta locations:

440 E. Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA

1803 E. Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA

38118 47th St. East, Palmdale, CA

815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA

1801 West Ave. I, Lancaster, CA

"An estimated one in nine Americans are food insecure, including more than 15% of shoppers in Lancaster and Palmdale," said Flashfood CEO and Founder, Josh Domingues. "We are proud to partner with Vallarta, who is deeply committed to serving their community to offer shoppers more affordable groceries, while in turn reducing food waste. This pilot partnership is exciting because it also marks Flashfood's entrance into the West Coast and expands our footprint across the country."

Today, Flashfood can be found in more than 1,210 participating grocery locations in the U.S. and Canada including GIANT, SpartanNash, SN Martin's, Loblaws, Tops Friendly Markets, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and more. All participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator .

To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com . To learn more about Vallarta's sustainability commitments visit vallartasupermarkets.com/en/sustainability/ .

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California. Vallarta Supermarkets, known as the home of the Original Carne AsadaTM, is recognized for having fresh produce, quality meats, exquisite pastries, and specialty items from Latin America and other parts of the world. Visit www.vallartasupermarkets.com for additional information.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is a mobile app that is tackling the mounting problem of food waste by connecting local shoppers with grocery items nearing their best before date. Founded in 2016, Flashfood is live in more than 1,210 grocery stores throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, and Canada. Flashfood has diverted 40 million pounds of food, saved shoppers millions of dollars on their groceries, and fed hundreds of thousands of families more affordably. Flashfood partners include Meijer, The GIANT Company, Tops Friendly Markets, SpartanNash, Giant Eagle, and Loblaw Corp. Flashfood is available on iOS and Android. Find out more at www.flashfood.com.

