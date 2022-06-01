Korea Ginseng Corp., the top-selling ginseng brand globally, reminds men searching for wellness solutions to seek Korean Red Ginseng, which may improve blood circulation, boost energy naturally, and support sports performance

CERRITOS, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Men's Health Month and Korea Ginseng Corporation, the world's number one ginseng brand and leading manufacturer of Korean Red Ginseng, is reminding men of the science and power of Korean Red Ginseng and its benefits for a range of health issues important to men, including support for improved blood flow, natural energy for sports performance, along with enhanced cognition, memory, and focus for men in the workplace.

Celebrated for centuries for its unique health properties, Korean Red Ginseng is the product of the Korean method of ginseng processing. Through a set of time-consuming steps, unprocessed ginseng becomes red ginseng, and its healthful properties are enhanced. Within the ginseng family, Korean Red Ginseng reigns as the more efficacious, given its high levels of healthful properties not typically found in other types of ginseng.

Key health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng for Men include:

Blood Circulation Support: Healthy blood circulation is integral to overall health. As the summer months approach, when people are more likely to travel and sit for prolonged periods of time, it's important to take extra measures to ensure proper blood flow. Men face potential health concerns from poor blood flow, including fatigue, cardiovascular issues, and erectile dysfunction.

"Erectile dysfunction (ED) impacts men of all ages, and as men look toward treatment, it's important to know the options available, including natural alternatives, that can help support healthy performance," said Rian (Heungsil) Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp. U.S. "Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in Eastern and Western countries and is known as a traditional Asian medicine for stimulation of sexual function. In a study by the Sector of Sexual Medicine, Division of Urological Clinic of São Paulo University, it was found that Korean Red Ginseng may be an effective alternative for those who struggle with ED."

Natural Energy for Sports Performance: Ginseng has long been studied as a healthy, natural energy alternative for those looking to level-up their workouts. Without a buzz or jittery feeling, Korean Red Ginseng has been shown to help relieve stress by boosting both mental vitality and physical energy, while providing bodily calm.

Bolster Cognitive Function: Healthy cognitive function helps provide focus, mental clarity, and enhanced memory. Cognitive function can decline with age unless proactive measures are taken. Men in the workplace are looking for natural options to add to their daily routines to help bolster cognitive function earlier in life, especially those with support to enhance clarity, focus, and memory.

"The pandemic has taken a toll on our mental well-being; we may not be sleeping as well, we may feel more stressed, and we may be struggling with fatigue and difficulty concentrating in the workplace. While we can only control so much of our environment, we can take extra measures to support our cognitive function and help reduce our risk of cognitive decline," said Lee.

A study by the Brain Performance and Nutrition Research Centre at Northumbria University found that Korean Red Ginseng may help improve aspects of working memory performance and calmness in some individuals. For long working hours sitting at a desk, ginseng presents a must-try solution for cognitive function support.

Strengthened Immunity: Amid flu season, seasonal allergies, and as mask restrictions ease in some areas, immune support has never been so important. Also known as "Asia's Immunity Booster," Korean Red Ginseng has demonstrated properties and efficacy in numerous studies that may enhance resistance to illness or microbial attacks through the regulation of the immune system.

Korea Ginseng Corporation and its flagship ginseng brand, CheongKwanJang, represent the gold standard of Korean Red Ginseng, in part due to its thorough, high-quality sourcing process, which requires two years to condition and prepare each field for planting. This meticulous process allows each plant to grow for six years to reach its optimal state of maturity, then rests and resets each field for ten years before replanting.

KORESELECT by Korea Ginseng Corporation, which was recently launched in the U.S., is comprised of five benefit-focused Korean Red Ginseng products that provide targeted solutions to many of the health goals and concerns men are facing today. The KORESELECT Men's Stamina capsule helps recharge strength and stamina, provides long-lasting energy, and supports fatigue recovery, blood circulation, and immunity.

To learn more about Korea Ginseng Corp., the health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng, KORESELECT, or CheongKwangJang, visit kgcus.com.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is a highly trusted and reliable Korean Red Ginseng brand and the oldest and most reputable manufacturer in the category. The global ginseng leader provides the highest quality, traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng—recognized as the more efficacious form of ginseng. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base and Donginbi. KORESELECT products are a plant-based, time-tested, natural solution for core aspects of health and wellness and may support healthy blood circulation, natural energy, and immunity as well as cognitive function, skin health and reduction of inflammation. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/.

